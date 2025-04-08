Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, returns to Instagram after facing severe online abuse and threats following a controversial appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

Popular social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, widely known by her handle The Rebel Kid, made her comeback on Instagram on Tuesday, weeks after facing a major backlash related to her appearance on a YouTube show. Apoorva had previously gone silent on social media after receiving extreme hate, including threats of violence.

In her comeback post, she revealed the kind of abuse she had faced online. One of the images she shared included a trigger warning stating, “This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats.” Along with this, Apoorva posted screenshots of several abusive and threatening messages she had received. Her caption read, “And that’s not even 1%,” indicating that she had received far more hate than what she had shared.

In another powerful and emotional post, Apoorva wrote, “Don’t take away the story from the storyteller.” This second post didn’t have a caption but carried a strong message for those trying to silence her.

Many fans and followers came out in support of Apoorva, flooding the comment section with love and encouragement. One fan wrote, “My queen, you absolutely got this. You are such a strong girl!” Another user said, “They wanted you quiet. It’s time that you give them a big Roar!” Others praised her for coming back online and speaking up, saying she deserved all the love and support.

Apoorva, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, had earlier deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone following the controversy. She was one of the guests on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent, which went viral for all the wrong reasons. The show featured content creators, including Apoorva and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who were accused of making inappropriate remarks during the episode.

The show sparked widespread outrage. Multiple police complaints were filed in Mumbai against Ranveer, Apoorva, and Samay Raina. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took serious note of the incident and summoned all those involved.

Apoorva had to appear before the Mumbai Police to answer questions related to the matter. Since then, she had stayed away from social media—until now. Her return signals strength and resilience in the face of online abuse and controversy.