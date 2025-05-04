ENTERTAINMENT
Apoorva recently expressed frustration about selective outrage, questioning why there wasn't a similar reaction towards the man who made the sexist joke she had responded to on the show.
A controversy erupted on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent" in February when a male participant made an inappropriate comment about Apoorva Mukhija's private parts during an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva. She responded strongly, and the incident sparked widespread outrage, leading to FIRs being filed. Apoorva later tendered a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW). However, in a recent interview, Apoorva expressed frustration about selective outrage, questioning why there wasn't a similar reaction towards the man who made the sexist joke she had responded to on the show.
In a candid interview with Yuvaa, Apoorva Mukhija shared her thoughts on why the focus was primarily on her reaction rather than the male participant's sexist joke. "Is this the first time in this country where there hasn't been an outrage against a man who did a woman wrong? It's not. It is not unheard of. It is not unusual," Apoorva stated, highlighting the double standards often seen in such situations.
She further expressed her anger, saying, "I was really angry about it, I was angry that why was the news not posting about that? Why were the papers not posting about that? Why were the posts not targeting that man?" She further highlighted the harsh realities of being a public figure, stating, "But he is just a man! And I am the rebel kid. Sensation sells and I am the TRP! He is not! I am the thumbnail. He is a nobody, so I can't be angry at why they didn't tell him anything. Because I chose this, I am the public figure. I am the views and he is just a man, behaving like a man."
Apoorva had made a surprising move on April 1, amid the India’s Got Latent controversy. Without any prior warning, she deleted all her Instagram posts, leaving her 3 million followers puzzled. The sudden action sparked widespread speculation, with some linking it to the recent controversy and others suspecting an April Fool's prank. Despite the buzz, Apoorva hasn't yet confirmed the reason behind her actions.
On the work front, Apoorva recently appeared in the Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan, where she portrayed the role of Khushi Kapoor's best friend.
