Thanking the audiences for showering her with love for her gameplay in The Traitors after India's Got Latent controversy, Apoorva Mukhija said, "I knew that hate is never permanent. People's perception changes. And the kind of love that I've gotten is just immense."

The social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, famously known as The Rebel Kid, has been in headlines ever since her name popped up in India's Got Latent controversy. She is currently being seen as a participant in the Indian adaptation of the reality television series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. With her exceptional gameplay, she has managed to capture the viewers' attention, establishing a new fan base.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, she opened up about her experience participating in the show. She also discussed how she would have behaved if the shooting for The Traitors had taken place after the India's Got Talent controversy. "I actually did the show before the controversy, so it couldn't have affected me. But had I done it after the controversy, I would have been a little bit mellower, more careful with my words. So I felt like I went all out because I had nothing to lose back then. And I was a much smaller artist. Had I done it later, I would have just been a little more mindful," Apoorva said.

She also expressed gratitude to audience for showering love on her after watching the show on Prime Video. "I think I played the game with all my heart and all of my brain cells combined. And I knew that hate is never permanent. People's perception changes. And I'm just so, so, so happy that through the show, I could do that. And the kind of love that I've gotten is just immense. It feels absolutely surreal," she said.

Meanwhile, seeing the success of The Traitors, the makers have renewed the show for its next season even before the first season ends this Thursday with an explosive Grand Finale. Recently, Prime Video announced that it has greenlit the second season of The Traitors, following the breakout success of the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.

