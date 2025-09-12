Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'

After Russsian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet works

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

In Bigg Boss 19 episode yesterday, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar during a captaincy task. Awez denied, but tensions escalated.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19: The September 11 episode of Salman Khan's show witnessed a major showdown during the captaincy task when contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused fellow housemate Awez Darbar of being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who is also a contestant on the show.

The clash began when Baseer demanded fairness from Awez in the task. 'You have to be fair in the task,' he said, leading to a fiery debate. In response, Awez taunted him, saying, 'Tu kabhi Natalia ke godd mein kabhi uski godd mein.' This remark triggered Baseer, who immediately warned Awez, 'Tere kisse kholu kya? Yaha aane se pehle kya kya karke aaya hai bolu kya, kitno ke godd mein padke aaya hai bolu kya.'

Baseer went on to make personal allegations about Awez’s past, claiming he knew all the 'stories.' He said, 'Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye, ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath godd mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kiski godd mein lett ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Mridul gets into physical fight with Shehbaz Badesha for this shocking reason

Amaal Mallik's allegations

Adding fuel to the fire, Amaal Mallik also accused Awez of approaching random girls online. He said, '15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain, ye joh bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai, kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai.'

It should be noted that these are only allegations. Awez and Nagma were together for nearly eight years and remain one of the most loved digital couples. Recently on the show, Awez even went down on one knee, sang a romantic song, and proposed to Nagma, expressing his feelings with the three magical words: 'I love you.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: MAJOR FIGHT between Baseer Ali, Pranit More due to..., house captain warns comedian 'problem mein phasega tu'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow
Shriya Saran turns 43: All you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: When, where you can watch new talk show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE