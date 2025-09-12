‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

In Bigg Boss 19 episode yesterday, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar during a captaincy task. Awez denied, but tensions escalated.

Bigg Boss 19: The September 11 episode of Salman Khan's show witnessed a major showdown during the captaincy task when contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused fellow housemate Awez Darbar of being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who is also a contestant on the show.

The clash began when Baseer demanded fairness from Awez in the task. 'You have to be fair in the task,' he said, leading to a fiery debate. In response, Awez taunted him, saying, 'Tu kabhi Natalia ke godd mein kabhi uski godd mein.' This remark triggered Baseer, who immediately warned Awez, 'Tere kisse kholu kya? Yaha aane se pehle kya kya karke aaya hai bolu kya, kitno ke godd mein padke aaya hai bolu kya.'

Baseer went on to make personal allegations about Awez’s past, claiming he knew all the 'stories.' He said, 'Awez ke naam par main aaj tak nahi gaya, usne aaj kya nikala sabse pehla point, isko toh 2-2, teen teen ladkiyaan chahiye, ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath godd mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kiski godd mein lett ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya.'

Amaal Mallik's allegations

Adding fuel to the fire, Amaal Mallik also accused Awez of approaching random girls online. He said, '15-16 aise common friends ke friends hain, ye joh bhai sahab serious relationship bolke 10 saal hone ko aagaya hai aur idhar propose kiya hai, kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai.'

It should be noted that these are only allegations. Awez and Nagma were together for nearly eight years and remain one of the most loved digital couples. Recently on the show, Awez even went down on one knee, sang a romantic song, and proposed to Nagma, expressing his feelings with the three magical words: 'I love you.

