Aparshakti Khurana to host Essel Group centenary celebration, Rakesh Bedi to attend event hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra will be present to commemorate the historic milestone and express his gratitude.

Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 are set to host a grand centenary celebration in Mumbai on August 1, 2026, marking 100 years of the Essel Group and honouring the legacy that paved the way for the 'Z' brand. Hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, the landmark event will reunite members of the creative fraternity who have been part of Zee's journey since the launch of India's first private satellite television channel, Zee TV, in 1992. Teams behind some of the network's most iconic shows from the past three decades will come together for the occasion, making it one of the biggest celebrations of Indian entertainment. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, along with several artistes associated with Zee over the years, will also attend. Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra will be present to commemorate the historic milestone and express his gratitude.

The evening will be more than a celebration of the Essel Group's century-long legacy. It will revisit the organisation's humble beginnings, honour the artists and visionaries who helped shape its journey, and celebrate the pioneering milestones that transformed India's media and entertainment landscape. The event will also reflect on a century of entrepreneurship, innovation and nation-building that has impacted billions of lives.

Speaking about hosting the landmark celebration, Aparshakti Khurana said, "My association with Zee is extremely close to my heart, and it's a privilege to be part of an organisation that has played such an important role in shaping Indian entertainment. To now host a celebration marking 100 years of the Essel Group is truly an honour. I'm excited to be part of an evening that celebrates an extraordinary legacy and the incredible people who have shaped Indian entertainment over the decades."

Sharing his excitement, Rakesh Bedi said, "I worked on television shows with Zee during the early years of my career, and those experiences remain very special to me. Being part of this centenary celebration is making me nostalgic. Looking back at how the network has grown over the years while continuing to entertain generations of audiences makes this occasion even more meaningful. I'm delighted to be a part of this historic celebration."

Over the past century, the Essel Group has played a pivotal role in India's growth story through several pioneering initiatives. It launched Zee TV, India's first private satellite television channel, followed by Zee News, the country's first private news channel, revolutionising the way millions of Indians consumed entertainment and news.

For more than three decades, Zee TV has entertained audiences with stories that have inspired generations and reflected the aspirations of millions of Indians. At the same time, the Essel Group has been instrumental in expanding India's media and entertainment ecosystem into one of the country's largest creative industries, opening new avenues across content creation, production, writing, direction and distribution.

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