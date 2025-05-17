Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana shared his thoughts at a public event, condemning the cowardly act of terrorism that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the entire nation erupted in anger. The attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 and injuring many others.

This incident is considered one of the worst attacks on civilians after the Mumbai attack in 2008, which brought the entire nation together in solidarity.

Recently, Bollywood actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana expressed his thoughts at a public event, condemning the cowardly act of terrorism that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

''Hum sau baar gire hain, gir kar phir se jhoom kar uthe hain. Kadam zameen par hain, nazar falak par -- Hindustan yahi toh hai. Hum aaj yahaan yeh event kar pa rahe hain kyunki koi hai jo is samay, is desh ke seemon par khada hokar uski suraksha kar raha hai. Hum sab bhagyashali hain ki hum ek aise desh mein rehte hain jahan hum beshumar pyaar dena bhi jaante hain, aur waar ka karara jawab dena bhi jante hain. Pichhle dino, is dharti maa par kisi ne buri nazar daali, lekin hamari forces ne un nazaron ko aise nazarband kiya ki unke iraadon ki Lanka mein aag lag gayi. Yeh samay hai salute karne ka -- humari armed forces ko, hamare jawanon ko, hamare shaheedon ko, jinhone apni shahadat de kar desh ka jhanda uncha rakha,'' Khurana said.

''We have fallen many times, but each time we rose with a bang. Our feet are on the ground, but our eyes are set on the skies -- this is Hindustan. We are able to organise this event because someone, somewhere, is standing guard, protecting this nation at its borders. We are all fortunate to live in a country where we know how to give immense love and also know how to give a befitting reply any attack. Recently, someone cast an evil eye on this Mother Earth, but our forces captured those intentions so strongly, it set fire to the enemies’ ambitions. This is the time to salute our armed forces, our soldiers, our martyrs, who sacrified their lives to keep our nation’s flag flying high.''

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor'. It was executed with high operational ethics, focusing only on terrorist camps while taking all precautions to prevent civilian casualties. Indian strike successfully eliminated a hundred terrorists and destroyed 11 air bases in Pakistan.

