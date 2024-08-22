Twitter
Entertainment

AP Dhillon teams up with this international superstar for his new album 'The Brownprint', fans hail it as 'wild collab'

AP Dhillon collaborates with Afrobeats superstar Arya Starr for 'The Brownprint'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

After impressing everyone with his new song Old Money featuring Salman Khana and Sanjay Dutt, Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has unveiled his very first collaboration on his highly awaited EP, ‘The Brownprint’
 
The singer-songwriter and record producer, AP Dhillon, took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Spotify’s most streamed singer-songwriter of Nigeria, Ayra Starr, taking the internet by storm. The collaboration will be a captivating blend of Dhillon's signature melodic vocals and Starr's energetic flow, this announcement marks the Afrobeat showstopper’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Titled ‘Bora Bora’, Dhillon has successfully tapped into one of Africa’s most aspirational pop sensations to create a powerful and infectious anthem, that will drop with the full EP release on August 30 via Republic Records.
 
The track is poised to be an engaging fusion of Punjabi and Afrobeats, two genres that have been gaining significant momentum in recent years. Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post yesterday stating, “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.
 
‘The Brownprint’ is set to be a landmark project that showcases Dhillon's artistic evolution and versatility. The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture, and celebration. This thrilling collaboration news comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent global signing with Republic Records and his star-studded song Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. 

Arya Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her eponymous debut extended play and its hit track 'Away'. Arya later achieved mainstream international recognition in 2022, with the release of her song 'Rush'. The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number 24. It earned Arya Starr her first nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

AP Dhillon started in 2019 with single track "Fake" with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. Two years later, five of his singles peaked on the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts, and 'Majhail' and 'Brown Munde' have topped Billboard charts. Since then, he has become a sensation and continues to entertain fans with his songs and albums.

