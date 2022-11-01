AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'

AP Dhillon/Twitter

Popular singer AP Dhillon took to his Instagram in the wee hours on Tuesday, November 1, and revealed that he has been hospitalised after suffering an 'unfortunate injury'. The Brown Munde singer shared the photo from a hospital bed and wrote that he is postponing his shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles in his ongoing USA tour.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "To all my fans in California… it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I’m doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

In his next story, Dhillon shared the new dates for the two cities. In San Francisco, he was scheduled to perform on November 1 and 2 and now, he will perform there on December 13 and 14. In Los Angeles, Dhillon's concert was on November 4 and it has now been rescheduled to December 11.





AP Dhillon started his ongoing USA and Canada tour named 'Out of This World Tour' on October 8 in Vancouver and then went on to perform in cities namely Houston, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, and Winnipeg before his last two performances were scheduled in the two American cities.



Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon, was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, and then raised in Canada. He is known for his blockbuster tracks such as Excuses, Insane, Summer High, Ma Belle, and Majhail among others.