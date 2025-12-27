FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
AP Dhillon flaunts unique Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch worth whopping sum of Rs 54 crore at his Mumbai concert - Watch

AP Dhillon grabbed attention at his Mumbai concert by wearing an ultra-rare Rs 54 crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch, blending music, luxury fashion and star power into one iconic moment.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

AP Dhillon flaunts unique Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch worth whopping sum of Rs 54 crore at his Mumbai concert - Watch
TRENDING NOW

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon recently made headlines at his Mumbai concert, not only for his electrifying performance but also for a luxury fashion statement that stunned fans and watch lovers alike. With the audience relishing his popular tracks, a lot of attention was focused on his wrist that showcased one of the world's rarest and most costly timepieces. The concert, which was included in his One of One tour, turned out to be a wonderful combination of music, glamour and luxury.

The ultra-rare Richard Mille watch that stole the show:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

AP Dhillon was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire watch, reportedly priced at around Rs 54 crore. What makes this watch truly unique is its rarity; only three pieces are said to exist on the planet. The watch is made from a single block of blue sapphire crystal and has a see-through case that allows for a clear view of its complex inner mechanism. The appearance is of a future time and is nearly dreamlike, primarily when viewed under the dazzling concert lights.

The watch is not only about the luxury class but also about the advanced engineering. Its internal working has taken the idea of suspension bridges, giving it a gentle touch and yet strong performance. Although it is very precious and unique, AP Dhillon did not hesitate to wear it at an unguarded moment during a concert, thus demonstrating his daring fashion sense.

Also read: Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Music, fashion and star power:

The Mumbai concert was graced by the presence of famous personalities such as Sanjay Dutt and Tara Sutaria, which enhanced the glamorous atmosphere of the evening. AP Dhillon's selection of a watch was a further indication of the fact that music and high-end fashion are now inseparable. The way he looked also made it clear that contemporary musicians are not merely entertainers but rather global fashion icons who influence the trends not only in the music world but also in everyday life.

