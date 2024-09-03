Twitter
AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'

AP Dhillon shared an update on social media after the firing incident outside his house in Canada.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

AP Dhillon breaks his silence after firing outside his house: 'My people are...'
AP Dhillon
Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon on Tuesday assured his fans that "he is safe" after shots were reportedly fired outside his home in Vancouver.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Brown Munde hitmaker posted a note in which he thanked his well-wishers for reaching out to him. However, he did not mention details regarding the alleged incident. "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all," AP Dhillon wrote.

AP Dillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit Brown Munde (2020). His other popular songs include Excuses, With You, Toxic, TereTe, Spaceship, Insane, and True Stories. Recently, he collaborated with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the song Old Money. In the track's video, he shared screen space with Salman.

Notably, in April, two men on a bike opened fire outside Salman's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting On June 4, a four-member team, including an officer from the Mumbai. 

Crime Branch, visited Khan's house to record statements from Khan and his brother Arbaaz. Both brothers were questioned for six hours in total. The probe revealed that Salman Khan was at home on the day of the firing and had slept late after attending a party.

In his statement, the actor recounted that the sound of a bullet that hit his flat's balcony woke him up. "I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone," Salman said. Six men have been arrested in Salman Khan's firing case so far.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

