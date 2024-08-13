Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Vinesh Phogat to get Rs 11 lakh cash, 2 acre land, she may take a big step and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

5 ways to find inner peace

5 ways to find inner peace

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की माल�किन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anveshi Jain opened up on her inspiration for her role in Martin.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive
Anveshi Jain
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anveshi Jain, who rose to fame with the series Gandii Baat, is now set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Martin which also marks his Kannada debut. The action thriller is directed by A. P. Arjun with a story by Arjun Sarja, and produced by Uday K. Mehta. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, alongside Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anveshi Jain, who is set to play the role of a gangster in the action thriller Martin, shared how she prepared for her role and recalled almost losing her life, undergoing two surgeries while shooting for the film.

When asked about making her Kannada debut, Anveshi Jain said, "It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the things that you want to happen but when it happens it is kind of a little hard to believe. So the funny story is that they found my Instagram and they reached out to me via mail. We sometimes believe that we don’t know the way to make things happen but they sometimes come to you in unexpected ways. Getting such a big role in a pan-India film that is releasing in 12 languages with such big stars. It’s something I wished for but never planned for and it happened in such a natural way." 

The actress opened up on her preparations for her role in Martin and said, "Initially I was told that I was the girlfriend of Martin and a gangster guy who will have a girlfriend who is equally crazy. So it’s like a Bonnie and Clyde kind of combination that they have. So apparently to get that attitude and that mindset, I had created a character. I used to write a backstory of an artiste. Sometimes the team doesn’t tell you what they want from you but we as actors need to plan a backstory of the character even if it is not being shown in the story." 

She further added, "So from the very core of the place, kind of mindset she has developed because of the childhood that she had, the problems and troubles she went through because of which she chose to be a gangster or ruthless woman who is revolving her life around Martin. So I resonated a lot with Tokyo from Money Heist and I wanted that kind of character and body language towards my character in this film. So I think watching the show and writing minute details of Tokyo’s characters and how can I make it of my own is a process that I enjoyed thoroughly."

The actress recalled undergoing two surgeries after injuring her hand while shooting and said, "While we were filming, I had a severe injury and I could have lost my life. I fell on the glass and that cut my wrist very deeply. So I was taken to a nearby hospital which was not very well equipped because it was a small town where it happened. Then after coming back, I realised that few people came to see me including an orthopedic surgeon, and by that time have the recovery was done." 

She further added, "When I was there they had put some random stitches to cover the wound and stop the blood. So this doctor told me that though the stitches are done superficially, your nerves are not connected., which is why my hand was not working properly. I couldn’t hold the gun, I couldn’t hold the ropes. So I had to go through another surgery which had a lot of bed rest and gaps. If I hadn’t had this surgery, I could have been impaired with one hand for a lifetime. So two surgeries but in the end it was all worth it." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement