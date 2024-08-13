Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anveshi Jain opened up on her inspiration for her role in Martin.

Anveshi Jain, who rose to fame with the series Gandii Baat, is now set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Martin which also marks his Kannada debut. The action thriller is directed by A. P. Arjun with a story by Arjun Sarja, and produced by Uday K. Mehta. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, alongside Vaibhavi Shandilya, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Anveshi Jain, who is set to play the role of a gangster in the action thriller Martin, shared how she prepared for her role and recalled almost losing her life, undergoing two surgeries while shooting for the film.

When asked about making her Kannada debut, Anveshi Jain said, "It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the things that you want to happen but when it happens it is kind of a little hard to believe. So the funny story is that they found my Instagram and they reached out to me via mail. We sometimes believe that we don’t know the way to make things happen but they sometimes come to you in unexpected ways. Getting such a big role in a pan-India film that is releasing in 12 languages with such big stars. It’s something I wished for but never planned for and it happened in such a natural way."

The actress opened up on her preparations for her role in Martin and said, "Initially I was told that I was the girlfriend of Martin and a gangster guy who will have a girlfriend who is equally crazy. So it’s like a Bonnie and Clyde kind of combination that they have. So apparently to get that attitude and that mindset, I had created a character. I used to write a backstory of an artiste. Sometimes the team doesn’t tell you what they want from you but we as actors need to plan a backstory of the character even if it is not being shown in the story."

She further added, "So from the very core of the place, kind of mindset she has developed because of the childhood that she had, the problems and troubles she went through because of which she chose to be a gangster or ruthless woman who is revolving her life around Martin. So I resonated a lot with Tokyo from Money Heist and I wanted that kind of character and body language towards my character in this film. So I think watching the show and writing minute details of Tokyo’s characters and how can I make it of my own is a process that I enjoyed thoroughly."

The actress recalled undergoing two surgeries after injuring her hand while shooting and said, "While we were filming, I had a severe injury and I could have lost my life. I fell on the glass and that cut my wrist very deeply. So I was taken to a nearby hospital which was not very well equipped because it was a small town where it happened. Then after coming back, I realised that few people came to see me including an orthopedic surgeon, and by that time have the recovery was done."

She further added, "When I was there they had put some random stitches to cover the wound and stop the blood. So this doctor told me that though the stitches are done superficially, your nerves are not connected., which is why my hand was not working properly. I couldn’t hold the gun, I couldn’t hold the ropes. So I had to go through another surgery which had a lot of bed rest and gaps. If I hadn’t had this surgery, I could have been impaired with one hand for a lifetime. So two surgeries but in the end it was all worth it."

