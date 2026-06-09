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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics

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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli delighted a fan in Ahmedabad by posing for photos and leaving a heartfelt handwritten note, further showcasing their warmth and humility.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli win hearts by leaving handwritten note for fan in Ahmedabad; goes viral, See Pics
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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have once again won the hearts of their fans with a simple yet meaningful gesture during their recent stay in Ahmedabad. The beloved celebrity couple not only posed for pictures with a fan but also left her a heartfelt handwritten note, making the interaction truly unforgettable.

Fan shares special moment with Virat and Anushka:

A fan recently took to Instagram to share her memorable encounter with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad. The photos showed the fan posing separately with both stars, who graciously took the time to interact with her during their visit, as if it were no big deal at all.

In the shots, Anushka looked elegant in a simple checkered kurta paired with a tulsi mala, and yes, it also felt like she kept her signature low-key vibe. Virat, meanwhile, went for a more laid-back style, wearing a black T-shirt with relaxed-fit pants. In another picture, the cricket icon was also seen sporting an RCB Champions jersey, as he marked Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2026 win, celebration vibes all around.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heartwarming handwritten note wins hearts:

What made the interaction even more special was this handwritten note, signed by the couple. Like, it was addressed to the fan, and the note said, 'To Ashi, thank you for all the help. Best wishes from us.' The fan then shared her gratitude on social media, and she described the whole meeting as a treasured experience. She mentioned that serving and meeting the couple was a memorable moment, and that chances like this remind her why she really enjoys working in hospitality.

Also read: Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer’s father dances after BCCI appoints his son as Team India’s T20 captain - Watch

Virushka continue to impress fans:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are really known for their humility and warmth, and yeah, they often end up in headlines because of how they show up with kindness toward fans. Recently, their visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan went kinda viral, like big time, and people online started talking about it everywhere. After RCB’s IPL 2026 title win, the couple celebrated with family in Delhi, and then they later moved to the UK. As for work, Anushka Sharma is expected to be back with Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on Jhulan Goswami. However, the release date still hasn’t been announced, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

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