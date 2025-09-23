Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take their son Akaay out for a stroll in London; photos go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took a stroll with their son Akaay in London. In comfy athleisure and jeans, they radiated calmness, giving fans a rare, heartwarming glimpse of their strong family bond.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted in London, enjoying their family time with their son, Akaay. On social media, the photos have gone viral, and fans get a glimpse of their life. The photos showed the couple out with Akaay in a stroller, as they were away from media glare.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with Akaay

In the photos, Anushka wore comfy maroon athleisure leggings, a sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap. Virat kept it simple: a brown sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers. The couple looked calm and relaxed as they strolled through London’s colourful streets. Akaay remained tucked in his stroller, with his face turned away from the cameras.

Fans react

When photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their baby son Akaay surfaced on social media, fans were happy and excited. Since fans rarely see the couple with their little ones, they were curious to know about their personal life. Social media users wrote things like, “This looks so peaceful,” and “Such a beautiful family.” And fans also acknowledged that Anushka and Virat want to keep their children safe from too much media exposure.

Also read:- Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Over the years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of India's most adored celebrity couples, have made an impression on people not only for their work but also for their personal lives. Anushka and Virat maintain their simplicity and authenticity in a world where celebrities are frequently judged for their pompous and luxurious lifestyles. They appeared at ease in casual clothing and appeared to be having a happy time together with their little munchkin. The simple walk through a London street gives everyone a reason why authenticity, love, and family always win.