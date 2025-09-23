Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take their son Akaay out for a stroll in London; photos go viral

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...

Travelers Experience a Unique Campaign in the Skies, Carved in the Ground Right Before Landing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets

Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk

US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting

Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour du

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks

Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?

Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle

Srikanth Gorle: Building Trust in Modern Computing

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take their son Akaay out for a stroll in London; photos go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took a stroll with their son Akaay in London. In comfy athleisure and jeans, they radiated calmness, giving fans a rare, heartwarming glimpse of their strong family bond.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take their son Akaay out for a stroll in London; photos go viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted in London, enjoying their family time with their son, Akaay. On social media, the photos have gone viral, and fans get a glimpse of their life. The photos showed the couple out with Akaay in a stroller, as they were away from media glare.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted with Akaay

In the photos, Anushka wore comfy maroon athleisure leggings, a sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap. Virat kept it simple: a brown sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers. The couple looked calm and relaxed as they strolled through London’s colourful streets. Akaay remained tucked in his stroller, with his face turned away from the cameras. 

Fans react

When photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their baby son Akaay surfaced on social media, fans were happy and excited. Since fans rarely see the couple with their little ones, they were curious to know about their personal life. Social media users wrote things like, “This looks so peaceful,” and “Such a beautiful family.” And fans also acknowledged that Anushka and Virat want to keep their children safe from too much media exposure.

Also read:- Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Over the years,  Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of India's most adored celebrity couples, have made an impression on people not only for their work but also for  their personal lives. Anushka and Virat maintain their simplicity and authenticity in a world where celebrities are frequently judged for their pompous and luxurious lifestyles. They appeared at ease in casual clothing and appeared to be having a happy time together with their little munchkin. The simple walk through a London street gives everyone a reason why authenticity, love, and family always win. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'
REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Sanju Samson needs 83 runs to achieve major T20I milestone, set to join Virat Ko
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video
Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindl
Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
iPhone 17 series price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE