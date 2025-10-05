Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding in Italy was almost ruined; venue shifted last minute; here's what really happened

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s picture-perfect wedding in Tuscany almost hit a roadblock, but the couple’s calm attitude and their planner’s quick thinking turned it into a memorable success.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding in Italy may have looked like a scene straight out of a fairytale, but the reality behind it was filled with last-minute panic and sleepless nights. The power couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto, Tuscany, in December 2017, a celebration that became one of Bollywood’s most iconic weddings. However, just hours before the big day, unseasonal rain threatened to derail their grand plans for an outdoor ceremony.

Rain d isrupt ed the d ream w edding

In a recent conversation on Adhunika Singh’s YouTube channel, filmmaker Vishal Punjabi, who captured the wedding on film, shared how the team faced chaos behind the scenes. According to him, wedding planner Devika Narain had to stay awake all night, orchestrating last-minute changes to save the ceremony. 'Devika didn’t sleep all night,' he revealed, describing how the team worked tirelessly to move the entire setup indoors, from the beautifully decorated mandap to the seating and floral arrangements.

Despite the sudden challenge, Narain and her crew pulled off a miracle, ensuring everything looked just as dreamy and romantic as the couple envisioned.

Calm co uple, p erfect o utcome

Through all the chaos, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli remained calm and composed, placing complete trust in their team. Punjabi recalled that the couple handled the situation with grace and gratitude, thanking everyone for their hard work.

Their love story, which began on a shampoo commercial set in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful partnership that fans continue to adore. Today, as proud parents to Vamika and Akaay Kohli, Anushka and Virat’s bond remains as inspiring as their unforgettable wedding.