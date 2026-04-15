Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?

Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey’s Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts 4th World Homoeopathy Summit in London

Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video

Damini Rijhwani Is Bringing Clinical AI to India's Booming Aesthetic Medicine Market

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2026: Class 10 result declared; How to check marks on DigiLocker, Umang App, call and SMS

CBSE Class 10 results 2026 OUT: Check direct link, pass percentage, other details

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad sparks storm with 'retired IPL players in PSL' remark, questions overseas talent

Assi OTT release date: When and where to watch Anubhav Sinha's Taapsee Pannu-led courtroom drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home

From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?

Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

A gatecrasher managed to enter Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s private 2017 Tuscany wedding by posing as a VIP guest, but was later identified and removed after verification by the security team.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A surprising incident from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s private 2017 wedding has come to light, as a gatecrasher reportedly made his way into the high-profile ceremony in Italy.

Gatecrasher at Virushka’s wedding:

The couple's wedding, which took place in Tuscany, maintained its private nature through its controlled guest attendance. Security chief Yaseen Khan disclosed that an intruder successfully gained access to the event space by pretending to be a special guest. The man entered the venue through his luxury car appearance which included a 'maharaja' costume and two bouncers who created an impression of him being an important guest. The event staff initially allowed him entry because they believed he belonged to the special guest list.

Suspicion and investigation:

The personnel of his team have received training to detect people who display suspicious behaviour, according to Yaseen Khan. The gatecrasher remained in the corners while his friends took pictures with the stars, which made people doubt his conduct. 'When I saw him, he stayed in the corner. His guards would click pictures with celebrities, then he’d step back. A real guest would mingle,' Yaseen recalled.

Also read: RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury

Truth revealed:

The man at the wedding claimed to be the nephew of a distinguished guest who had to miss the event. However, upon verification with Virat Kohli’s manager, it was confirmed that the person he referred to was only invited to the Delhi reception and not the Italy ceremony. Yaseen explained to the man that only guests were allowed to enter the event after he provided his explanation. The gatecrasher showed some attitude before he departed the event space. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 after keeping their relationship largely private. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, away from media attention.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home
From GOT to Harry Potter, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these shows
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtra’s Tanveer Ahmed targeted girls?
Amravati minor sexual abuse case: Accused teen’s home demolished; How Maharashtr
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enables content creators to create pixel-style videos.
Using Dreamina Seedance 2.0 to make pixel-style video Dreamina Seedance 2.0 enab
Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey’s Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts 4th World Homoeopathy Summit in London
Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey’s Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts 4th World Homoeopathy Summi
Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video
Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood
Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement