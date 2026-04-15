Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident

A gatecrasher managed to enter Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s private 2017 Tuscany wedding by posing as a VIP guest, but was later identified and removed after verification by the security team.

A surprising incident from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s private 2017 wedding has come to light, as a gatecrasher reportedly made his way into the high-profile ceremony in Italy.

Gatecrasher at Virushka’s wedding:

The couple's wedding, which took place in Tuscany, maintained its private nature through its controlled guest attendance. Security chief Yaseen Khan disclosed that an intruder successfully gained access to the event space by pretending to be a special guest. The man entered the venue through his luxury car appearance which included a 'maharaja' costume and two bouncers who created an impression of him being an important guest. The event staff initially allowed him entry because they believed he belonged to the special guest list.

Suspicion and investigation:

The personnel of his team have received training to detect people who display suspicious behaviour, according to Yaseen Khan. The gatecrasher remained in the corners while his friends took pictures with the stars, which made people doubt his conduct. 'When I saw him, he stayed in the corner. His guards would click pictures with celebrities, then he’d step back. A real guest would mingle,' Yaseen recalled.

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Truth revealed:

The man at the wedding claimed to be the nephew of a distinguished guest who had to miss the event. However, upon verification with Virat Kohli’s manager, it was confirmed that the person he referred to was only invited to the Delhi reception and not the Italy ceremony. Yaseen explained to the man that only guests were allowed to enter the event after he provided his explanation. The gatecrasher showed some attitude before he departed the event space. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 after keeping their relationship largely private. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, away from media attention.