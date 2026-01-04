Anushka Sharma stuns in denim-on-denim during fun outing with Virat Kohli and friends, SEE pics

Anushka Sharma impressed fans with her chic denim-on-denim look while enjoying a relaxed outing with husband Virat Kohli and friends, blending effortless style with fun, candid moments.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently turned heads with her chic and effortless style while spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and friends. Social media users were talking about the couple's laid-back yet stylish outing, praising Anushka's effortless charm and flawless denim-on-denim ensemble. Her fun personality and sense of style were both evident in the day's photos.

What she wore:

Anushka opted for a classic blue denim shirt with rolled-up sleeves, paired with matching high-waisted blue denim jeans, creating a clean and coordinated look. Her addition of black pointed heels gave the casual ensemble a refined look. The denim-on-denim combo demonstrated how easy it is to pull off a trendy look without going overboard.

She kept her accessories minimal but elegant, wearing oversized silver hoop earrings, a delicate chain and a sleek silver watch. Her features were effortlessly highlighted by her natural, soft makeup, which included light eye makeup and nude tones. Anushka's elegant yet carefree appearance was completed by her hair, which was neatly pulled back in a middle-parted bun.

Also read: Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video

A fun day with family and friends:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s outing was not only a fashion affair but also a touching gesture towards family and friends. The pictures revealed the couple sharing chuckles, grins and easygoing times with their intimacy, therefore, showcasing their unpretentious and merry nature. This intimate, spontaneous aspect of Anushka and Virat was much appreciated by the crowds and made the outing feel relatable and very full of joy. It was more than just a glamorous day out; it was a tribute to friendship, a gathering and the sharing of simple, happy moments with loved ones.