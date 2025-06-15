Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared her daughter Vamika's heartfelt Father's Day message for daddy Virat Kohli and we all fell for it!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared her daughter Vamika's heartfelt Father's Day message for daddy Virat Kohli and we all fell for it! Shared on Instagram, Anushka first posted a picture of her father, describing him as the first man she ever loved. In the next slide, the actress shared a cute note written by her daughter on the occasion of Father's Day.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka captioned the post, "To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere". Wondering what little Vamika wrote to her father?

"He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play make up with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide)", Vamika wrote. Interestingly, it was signed by Vamika in her childlike handwriting.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed baby Vamika in January 2021 and baby Akaay in February 2024. Since the birth of their children, the couple has maintained a lowkey profile, prioritising their privacy and well-being.

Meanwhile, let's see how netizens reacted to the post

"Sweetest", Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's sister wrote. Another user wrote, "This is so cute". A third joined, "This has my whole heart".