Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'

Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the airport with her husband, Virat Kohli. She wore a tulsi mala, a traditional spiritual necklace symbolizing peace and protection. Their simple, elegant appearance pleased fans, reflecting their strong connection to tradition and a calm lifestyle.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

    Recently, the popular actress Anushka Sharma was seen at the airport. She was with her husband, famous cricketer Virat Kohli. Fans quickly noticed her special look during this outing. 

    Anushka Sharma’s unique look:

    Anushka Sharma was wearing a beautiful tulsi mala (a necklace made of tulsi beads). The mala people wear for spiritual purposes brings them both peace and protection. Many people noticed her simple accessory choice, which she used to create her traditional yet peaceful appearance. She showed her stylish and basic fashion preferences through her comfortable yet elegant outfit choice. Her long, straight hair looked tidy while she wore glasses that made her look both intelligent and casual.

    What does the Tulsi Mala mean?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Tulsi Mala has a strong connection to Indian culture and spirituality. People wear it because they want to connect with nature and their religious beliefs. The item is believed to provide healing effects while safeguarding the user from harmful forces. Anushka’s choice to wear the tulsi mala could mean she is embracing these positive values in her life.

    Also read: Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'

    Fans are excited to see the couple:

    Fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feel excitement whenever they spot the couple together. The couple belongs to the group of the most popular couples in India. The two people share their daily lives through social media posts, which make their fans happy with every new update. The couple showed their natural charm through their airport appearance, which demonstrated their down-to-earth nature. The couple displayed a peaceful demeanor while their happiness brought joy to their fans.

    Anushka Sharma's airport fashion show with Virat Kohli brought more than style because it conveyed deeper significance. Her traditional attire included a tulsi mala, which created a special effect that displayed her commitment to both tradition and inner tranquillity. The fans of the couple wish to experience more special moments which showcase their relationship.

