Anushka Sharma's selfie with girl gang from New Year's eve goes VIRAL

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa with her daughter Vamika accompanying her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli on the India vs South Africa tour. The 'Zero' actress has been sharing beautiful pictures and videos from the Rainbow nation on her Instagram handle.

On Wednesday 5 January, a picture went viral on social media which shows Anushka Sharma having fun with partners of other Indian cricketers on New Year's eve. Deepak Chahar's fiancée Jaya Bhardwaj and Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan are also visible in the picture.

Check out the viral picture here

Earlier on January 1, Anushka gave an inside glimpse of her New Year celebrations with hubby Virat Kohli. She was seen posing with Virat alongside the huge cake in the picture which she captioned as, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known.

So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" With her caption, she referred to them becoming parents to the cute daughter Vamika in January 2021.



Anushka Sharma has been spotted earlier too with the partners of Indian cricket team members. In November 2021, Jaya Bhardwaj had posted a series of pictures from a tea party in UAE. The party was attended by Jaya herself, Anushka Sharma, K L Rahul's partner Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty and other wives and partners of Indian Cricket Team players. The ladies gathered together in UAE where the Indian cricket team was playing the ICC T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She produced the series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' under her banner 'Clean Slate Filmz' in 2020. It is widely speculated that the actress will be back on screen this year as a trade source had informed earlier that she will be seen in two big screen entertainers and a massively mounted OTT project. Hopefully, the announcements for the same will be made soon.