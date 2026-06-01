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Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral, steals spotlight after RCB wins IPL 2026

Anushka Sharma’s affectionate post with Virat Kohli after RCB’s IPL 2026 win went viral, showing the couple celebrating the team’s historic trophy victory together.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

Anushka Sharma’s heartwarming post with Virat Kohli goes viral, steals spotlight after RCB wins IPL 2026
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After RCB won the  IPL 2026 title, the Actor Anushka Sharma shared a viral moment with cricketer Virat Kohli. The image, posted on social media, shows the couple celebrating with the trophy in an affectionate moment that quickly went viral.

Anushka’s social media posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post, which was shared by Anushka, is seen kissing Virat on the forehead, as the two hold the Indian Premier League trophy together. The celebration came moments after RCB’s victory over the Gujarat Titans, which somehow marked yet another peak point in the franchise’s campaign. Anushka’s simple getup white shirt and blue jeans- looked calmer against all the high-energy celebrations around them, while Virat was there standing proudly beside her, after leading his team from the front.

Match recap at Narendra Modi Stadium:

The final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where RCB managed to chase down 156 runs. Virat started the innings and stayed not out on 75, sort of guiding his team home with 12 balls left. The real winning bit came when he hit a four, then a six and suddenly the whole thing sparked celebrations, on the pitch as well as in the stands.

Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance like nobody's watching after RCB clinches 2nd IPL trophy, watch

Their journey together:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, married since 2017 and parents to two children, are one of India’s most popular celebrity couples. Anushka often supports Virat at key matches, and the couple is widely admired for their public displays of encouragement during major sporting moments. Their latest post after RCB’s win quickly went viral and trended worldwide.

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