Anushka Sharma’s fans defend her after she faces online trolling over Virat Kohli’s twin ducks: 'Men's fragile egos need...'

ENTERTAINMENT
Some fans even suggested that this might be why Virat and Anushka decided to move their family to London.
Ever since Indian cricketer and actress Anushka Sharma made their relationship public years ago, and especially after their marriage in 2017, whenever Virat falters on the field, Anushka has always borne the brunt. Years later, nothing has changed, as the actress is once again the target of trolls who believe she is to blame for Virat's consecutive ducks in the recent ODIs against Australia. However, his fans have come to his defence.
A search for Anushka's name on social media will yield numerous memes and posts that, in one way or another, hold her responsible for Virat's performance. Many posts have captions like, "I hold Anushka Sharma responsible for his failure," and "Virat Kohli is a living example of how the wrong partner can completely ruin your career. He may love being a "gentleman," but what was the price?" Many others also blamed Anushka for causing "irreparable damage" to Virat's career. One even wished him dead, writing, "If God is true, he died in London today."
https://t.co/6w0cg6lk5R pic.twitter.com/Jrj0A2ZD08October 23, 2025
Anushka's fans criticised the misogyny in the statements. One Threads user wrote, "It's adorable how men's fragile egos need a woman to blame every time their favourite player has a bad day." Another added, "That girl has been trolled since they were dating. These people just want to blame others for their favourite players' poor performances." An ex-user wrote, "Kohli's fans should be ashamed of dragging his wife Anushka Sharma after his second consecutive duck."
Some fans even suggested that this might be why Virat and Anushka decided to move their family to London. Virat and Anushka married in 2017 after dating for a while. They have a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akay. The couple generally avoids the public eye and tries to keep their lives private. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Since the shelving of her sports film, Chakda Express, she has not announced any upcoming projects.
