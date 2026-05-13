Anushka Sharma finally returns on screen after break of 8 years, not in a film, but in this feature

Anushka Sharma returned to the screen in a new jewellery ad after years away from films, sparking online debate where some fans praised her comeback while others commented on her changed appearance.

Anushka Sharma has returned to the screen after a long gap with a new advertisement, sparking mixed reactions online. The actor, who has been away from films for several years, appeared in a jewellery ad that quickly went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma returns in a new advertisement:

Anushka Sharma appeared in a new GIVA campaign, which features her in the advertisement titled 'heera.' The brand officially released the advertisement on Tuesday. The YouTube video received initial low viewership, but its clips quickly went viral through Instagram and Reddit, where fans started talking about her return to the screen.

The audience members showed their happiness about her return to acting after her extended time away from movies. The fans who watched her performance showed their appreciation for her graceful appearance and attractive presence because she maintains her strong popularity even after eight years of staying away from major movie roles.

Also read: PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition

Social Media reactions and appearance debate:

The advertisement brought up discussions about her physical appearance. Anushka's facial features in the video made several social media users believe she looked "unrecognisable" according to their comments about her. Online users began to speculate about the cosmetic procedures and digital alterations after they saw her transformed appearance and started to question whether she used filters or post-production effects. People began sharing comments that compared her present look to her previous movie roles, which resulted in major public conversations about her appearance.

The actor received strong backing from many fans who believed the criticism against her was both unnecessary and unjust. Supporters explained that ageing, camera lighting and makeup and editing together create a major transformation of an actor's on-screen appearance. The entertainment industry imposes strict expectations on women to maintain their physical attractiveness, especially after they become mothers, according to some people.