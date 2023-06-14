Anushka Sharma beats BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa in list of most influential celebs at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Credit: Jennie-Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and South Korean all-girl group Blackpink’s Jennie Kim stood out as the most influential personalities to grace the Cannes film festival! According to Lefty and Karla Otto, global brand tracking agencies that monitors the impact of brands and celebrities at global events, Jennie sporting Chanel and Anushka sporting Prada at the prestigious Cannes film festival were the most talked about celebrities globally this year.

The report showed the global pop star Jennie’s EMV (Earned Media Value) to be at 35.2 million dollars, while Anushka Sharma was at a staggering 17.9 million dollars. These two beat the likes of Blackpink’s Rose whose EMV was at 17.1 million dollars wearing Saint Laurent and Blackpink’s Lisa came in fourth with an EMV of 14.7 million dollars with CELINE. BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung popularly also called ‘V’ came in fifth with an EMV of 14.4 million dollars as he sported CELINE too.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim Aka Jennie made her Cannes debut in a Channel dress and turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Jennie graced the event to attend the premiere of her upcoming television series The Idol. Jennie looked absolutely adorable and fans couldn't stop gushing about her look.

She opted for a monochrome dress for her debut at Cannes 2023. She wore a white lace dress which was originally modeled by Kiara Gerber on the runway. The short dress has a skirt and bodice of white lace with a tulle underlay and corseted torso. Jennie wore the black tulle sleeves off her shoulder to give a classic old Hollywood touch to the Channel gown.

anushka sharma at red carpet, cannes festival pic.twitter.com/4ECPQo1wEl — alizeh. (@aaiyebataiye) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Anushka walked the red carpet wearing an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown, which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. Anushka's photos from Cannes were leaked by her fan club and it went viral in no time.