Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says her parents 'know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager'

Children of Bollywood stars have always been in the limelight for some or the other reason, and often it leaves many wondering if they have the same parent-child relationship as the common man.

Recently, Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, opened up about her relationship with her parents and said that she keeps them in loop about her “experiments” as a teenager, which also includes drinking alcohol.

Sharing that she is very close to her parents, Aaliyah said they are more like her “best friends”. Aaliyah recently posted a video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen doing her make-up routine. Captioned “chit-chat get ready with me! brunch/beach day,” Aaliyah answers a few questions by her fans as she gets ready.

The first question was, “How open are you with your parents about your relationships?” Aaliyah said that she is very open with her parents and has a good friendship with them.

“My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff. Obviously, all teenagers experiment with stuff like alcohol and stuff like that, but I was always very open with my parents when I did anything like that. Because, I mean, it’s normal. I am not going to lie and say I didn’t drink as a teenager. Of course, I did, I do. But I was open with my parents and I was responsible when I was doing it,” she said.

She goes on to say that while she tells her mother little details of her life, she tells her father only when things would turn serious.

“Even when it comes to relationships, I am very open. Every time I was like talking to a guy or dating a guy or anything, I would tell my mom about it. My dad, I would only tell when it was going to actually turn into something serious. Like, the actual dating and not just talking,” Aaliyah said.

The rest of the session saw Aaliyah answering questions like “How many tattoos does she have”- eight- and she also talked about her struggles of managing her YouTube channel and college studies side-by-side.

Aaliyah recently posted a photo on Instagram wit her boyfiend, Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah is currently studying in the US.