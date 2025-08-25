Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Kashyap’s iconic on-screen pairings: From Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal to Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto

Anurag Kashyap, known for bold storytelling and raw realism, has always introduced unconventional on-screen pairings that redefine Bollywood chemistry. With Nishaanchi, releasing on September 19 and starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, he continues this tradition.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap is celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most innovative filmmakers, admired for his bold storytelling and complex characters. Known for weaving unconventional narratives, he has a rare talent for creating raw, authentic on-screen chemistry that resonates deeply with audiences. Over the years, Kashyap has introduced unique pairings that broke stereotypes and became instant favourites, redefining how relationships are portrayed on film. Now, he’s set to surprise fans once again with a fresh pairing in his upcoming film Nishaanchi, releasing on September 19, starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto. Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable and experimental pairings Kashyap has crafted over the years!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi as Faizal Khan and Mohsina in Gangs of Wasseypur created magic with their unconventional chemistry. Their pairing felt raw, real, and refreshing, striking a unique chord with audiences. It became one of Anurag Kashyap’s most memorable on-screen duos, celebrated even today for its authenticity.

Manoj Bajpayee and Reema Sen in Gangs of Wasseypur 2

Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan and Reema Sen as Durga in Gangs of Wasseypur 2 showcased an unusual yet impactful chemistry. Their bond, layered with intensity and raw emotions, highlighted Anurag Kashyap’s brilliance in crafting out-of-the-box pairings that break norms, leaving audiences captivated by their complex yet magnetic on-screen dynamic.

Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill in Dev.D

Abhay Deol as Dev and Mahie Gill as Paro in Dev D brought a raw, unconventional chemistry that redefined modern storytelling. Their volatile yet heartfelt bond perfectly served the narrative, showcasing Anurag Kashyap’s flair for crafting out-of-the-box pairings that feel both relatable and unforgettable.

Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap is striking once again with his signature out-of-the-box chemistry and pairing, this time with Aaishvary Thackeray in a twin role as Babloo and Dabloo, alongside Vedika Pinto as Rinky in Nishaanchi. The teaser and song already highlight their refreshing bond, sparking excitement among audiences.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan

Taapsee Pannu as Rumi and Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan delivered a fiery, passionate chemistry that stood out for its rawness and unpredictability. Their contrasting character traits, her fierce impulsiveness and his carefree recklessness, created a unique on-screen dynamic, making their bond unforgettable and adding depth to Anurag Kashyap’s narrative style.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'
