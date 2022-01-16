Anurag Kashyap rubbishes rumours of 'Sacred Games 3,' will file FIR against casting scamster

After entertaining audiences with two seasons of crime-thriller 'Sacred Games,' the third season of the show has been speculated for a long time. The die-hard fans of the show still wanted to have more of Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), and they were expecting the show to continue. The first season of the show was regarded as a game-changer in content creation. But, the second season met with a mixed reception, and people didn't buy the cliffhanger ending of season 2. However, the director Anurag Kashyap has put out his word on season 3, and it is not a great news for fans.

A few hours ago, Anurag shared a post where he revealed a scamster who is luring aspiring artists in the pretext of casting them for 'Sacred Games 3.' Kashyap clearly said that there is no such casting call, and even the show will not the daylight. Anurag said, "This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster . Pls report him . There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person."

The filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also a doting father. Last year in June, he shared a candid video, featuring his daughter Aaliyah, which had been shot at a restaurant in Mumbai where the duo went to grab a bite. The video recording started with Kashyap filming Aaliyah as she goes ahead to pay the bill for their meal at the restaurant. The director recorded the entire thing and posted it on his account. When she notices a video is been captured by her father, she says with a smile and folded hands: "OK Papa, you are being embarrassing!”

In the caption, Anurag wrote, "So My daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own YouTube income ..it`s a first so worth keeping a record."