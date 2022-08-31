Anurag Kashyap reviews Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, calls it his 'favourite film'

Anurag Kashyap-Pa Ranjith/File photo-Poster

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lauded director Pa Ranjith's Tamil film, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, saying that this is a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap wrote, "Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version. This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith's head." "There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds."

"It's a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film."

READ: Cobra Twitter review: Moviegoers say Chiyaan Vikram's act is 'award-worthy', Ajay Gnanamuthu's direction 'perfect'

"He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew."

This isn't the first time that Bollywood director has been inspired by a Tamil film. Anurag Kashyap has often proclaimed that his famous Gangs of Wasseypur was inspired by director Sasikumar's Tamil film, Subramaniyapuram.

Recently, Pa Ranjith held a special screening for his romantic musical, starring Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, and Dushara Vijayan, in Mumbai. The screening was attended by directors Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nandita Das. The photos from the screening surfaced online and went viral. In it, Anurag Kashyap was seen hugging Pa Ranjith as he expressed how much he liked the movie.

Pa Ranjith's films mainly focus on caste and politics and this time too, the director has explored similar angles through a love story with LGBTQIA themes. In a recent interview, he stated that while writing the film, he realised that it might make a lot of people uncomfortable after watching it. Talking to The Hindu about the film, Pa Ranjith said, "I didn’t want to write a regular love story between a man and a woman. So, I started exploring the love stories that are around us. This is not a film about queer love but queer characters are there in the film. They all come together to create a theatrical play that is against caste and honour killing."

(With input from IANS)