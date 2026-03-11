FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Anurag Kashyap said his name appearing in the Epstein files was just a random email and he has no connection to the matter. He also clarified that the 2021 tax raid at his home was related to his former company Phantom Films, not personal wrongdoing.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted after his name was mentioned in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The director clarified that the mention has been misunderstood and said he has no connection with the matter.

Kashyap says it was just an email:

The controversy began after reports claimed that Anurag Kashyap’s name appeared in emails related to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents listed two individuals from Bollywood who were mentioned along with their director who participated in a potential event that took place in Beijing during 2017.

Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations by stating that he had no connection to the event because the mention of his name occurred in a random invitation email. He said that public figures often receive such invitations from universities, festivals or organisations. Kashyap also clarified that he has never travelled to Beijing. According to him, the only time he visited China was before 2014, when he went to Shanghai. The email reference does not establish his connection to any Epstein-related events, according to his belief. The filmmaker used humorous elements to respond to news reports, which made him think about the company that links his name to particular news stories.

The director also talks about the IT raid:

Anurag Kashyap discussed his house's 2021 Income Tax raid during their conversation. He said the investigation was mainly related to his former production company, Phantom Films. Authorities examined financial matters and company valuation processes, which Kashyap stated were part of their investigation into the business after its partners separated. He explained that the investigation focused on business matters instead of his personal conduct.

