ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'

Anurag Kashyap claimed that online attacks on critics who gave negative reviews to Dhurandhar were coordinated rather than organic, and voiced support for the Film Critics Guild while raising concerns about growing social media harassment.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has raised concerns about the social media attacks on film critics following the release of Dhurandhar. He claimed that the criticism of reviewers who expressed unfavourable views did not seem to be spontaneous or natural. He thinks the attacks were well-thought-out and coordinated instead. Since its premiere, Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has generated a lot of discussion. Even though the movie was well-received by the public and did well at the box office, not all critics were impressed. A few reviewers expressed conflicting or unfavourable thoughts regarding the film's plot and themes. Many of them were soon the focus of offensive remarks and personal assaults on the internet.

Disagreement with a review is common and constructive in a democracy, according to Kashyap. But he emphasised that threats, abuse and trolling go too far. He noted that multiple accounts appeared to post similar messages simultaneously, giving the impression that the online criticism pattern was well-organised. Instead of being a natural public response, he called it a 'social media construct.'

Support for film critics guild:

Additionally, Kashyap endorsed the Film Critics Guild's statement denouncing the harassment of critics. The Guild stressed that movie reviewers are free to voice their true thoughts without worrying about being harassed. Kashyap concurred, stating that stifling critics undermines the film industry and prevents candid dialogue about movies.

Debate grows on social media:

According to reports, a large portion of the backlash occurred on X, where discussions about movies frequently gain momentum. The incident demonstrated how social media can intensify disputes and occasionally transform them into extensive online campaigns.

Kashyap acknowledged the film's commercial success and commended Aditya Dhar's filmmaking despite the controversy. He made it clear that he was more worried about the expanding culture of online intimidation than the film's box office performance. His remarks have sparked a larger discussion about critic safety, freedom of speech, and the significant influence social media has on public perceptions of movies.

