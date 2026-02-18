FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

Anurag Kashyap claimed that the VFX in Nishaanchi were better than those in Oscar-nominated Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, sparking industry debate. He said detailed planning and separate shoots helped achieve greater authenticity.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 07:29 AM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sparked debate after he claimed that the visual effects in his film Nishaanchi were superior to those in the Oscar-nominated Hollywood project Sinners. Kashyap demonstrated pride in his team's technical accomplishments, which made their complex film sequences successful. Nishaanchi had required extensive planning because it included dual roles, according to him. The production team selected detailed scheduling and separate shoots instead of using basic cinematic techniques to achieve frame authenticity. Kashyap explained that the film's visual storytelling reached higher levels because of their dedication to the project.

Comparison with a global production:

The international cinema discussion led Kashyap to compare Sinners with the film directed by Ryan Coogler, in which Michael B. Jordan portrayed two characters. The Hollywood film received universal acclaim because of its technical excellence, which resulted in multiple Academy Award nominations.

Kashyap claimed that Sinners had achieved worldwide fame, yet he believed that Nishaanchi's special effects work showed better artistic strength. He asserted that his movie blended performance elements with visual effects to create a natural, authentic experience.

Industry reactions and future projects:

His comments led to discussions about how Indian visual effects teams are developing their skills and how Indian filmmakers are establishing new standards for their industry. Industry observers had noted that such comparisons reflected increasing confidence among Indian directors when discussing their work on a global platform. Kashyap prepared for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film Kennedy at that time. The director maintained his dedication to artistic and technical innovation while he used Nishaanchi to demonstrate his efforts, according to a Hindustan Times report.

