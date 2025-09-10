Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know
ENTERTAINMENT
On his birthday, here’s a look back at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s five biggest controversies. Known for speaking his mind, Kashyap has often found himself at the center of storms that refuse to be ignored.
Anurag Kashyap courted massive outrage when he posted a comment on social media saying he would 'urinate on Brahmins.' The remark triggered a flood of police complaints, an FIR, and heavy backlash online. Facing mounting criticism, Kashyap later issued an apology, saying the controversy had put his family in danger.
In 2020, Kashyap made headlines by calling Home Minister Amit Shah a 'coward.' He accused him of enabling police violence against unarmed protesters. His blunt words sparked political debate and cemented his image as one of Bollywood’s most outspoken critics of authority.
As co-producer of Udta Punjab, Kashyap took on the censor board in 2016 when it demanded multiple cuts in the film. He fought the case in court and won, turning the battle into a landmark moment for artistic freedom in Indian cinema. The controversy made him a torchbearer for free speech in Bollywood.
Never one to mince words, Kashyap has often criticised Bollywood for being driven by money and formulas rather than creativity. He publicly called the industry 'toxic' and even hinted at moving away from Mumbai to work more in South Indian cinema, sparking conversations about Bollywood’s unhealthy environment.
Kashyap has also ruffled feathers with his strong opinions on OTT content. His dismissal of daily-soap style shows drew a fiery response from producer Ekta Kapoor, who called him 'dumb.' More recently, his public praise of the controversial film Animal and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga invited backlash from fellow artists who questioned his judgment.