FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications

How did Donald Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?

Why Regulatory Certainty Is Emerging as Crypto's Strongest Growth Driver

Top 3 Websites for Replica Bags [2026]: Best 1:1 Designer Bags & Where to Buy Them

Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash on livestream, UK07 Rider's father disowns them

Alpha new release date: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari-starrer YRF Spy Universe film to finally hit theatres in July

US Tomahawk missile hit school in Iran's Minab near IRGC naval base, where dozens of children were killed; New video evidence emerges

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'

Pakistan cricketers react to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications

Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International

How did Donald Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?

How did Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?

Why Regulatory Certainty Is Emerging as Crypto's Strongest Growth Driver

Why Regulatory Certainty Is Emerging as Crypto's Strongest Growth Driver

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her

Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie

Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?

T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash on livestream, UK07 Rider's father disowns them

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) was critically injured in a high-speed car crash while streaming live on Instagram. He is in the ICU, and his wife Ritika visited him. Reports say his father has disowned him, while fans and fellow creators send prayers for his recovery.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash on livestream, UK07 Rider's father disowns them
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. He was driving at a very high speed, around 160 km/h, while streaming live on Instagram, when the SUV hit a road divider and flipped several times. Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close medical supervision.

Wife and family visit:

H3N2 virus 2026 03 09T123941 138

Ritika Chauhan Dobhal Anurag's wife arrived at the hospital with her family to visit him. His manager Rohit Panday posted a message online, which requested people to stop spreading rumours about Anurag while upholding his right to privacy. He expressed gratitude to his supporters who assisted in finding him after his accident, while they sent him well-wishes. Anurag receives emotional support from Ritika, which helps him maintain strength throughout this challenging period.

Reports of family dispute:

The reports state that Anurag's father has disowned him and Ritika after the accident. The family will not accept responsibility for their actions and property, according to a notice that appeared in a local newspaper. The conflict has created additional stress for Anurag, which has drawn public attention on the internet.

Also read: Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo

Fans and supporters react:

Anurag has received messages of concern and support from his fans, fellow content creators and influencers. The online discussions include critical comments, but most people are sending prayers and positive vibes for his recovery. The incident has revealed two aspects which show both the risks of driving at high speeds and the personal difficulties that Anurag faces when he is not filming.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International Certifications
Rhinox Plumbing Achieves Prestigious NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF/ANSI 372 International
How did Donald Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?
How did Trump react after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader?
Why Regulatory Certainty Is Emerging as Crypto's Strongest Growth Driver
Why Regulatory Certainty Is Emerging as Crypto's Strongest Growth Driver
Top 3 Websites for Replica Bags [2026]: Best 1:1 Designer Bags & Where to Buy Them
Top 3 Websites for Replica Bags [2026]: Best 1:1 Designer Bags & Where to Buy
Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash on livestream, UK07 Rider's father disowns them
Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie
Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan celebrates 'historic' win in T20 WC Ind vs NZ finals, alongside his girlfriend; How did they met?
T20 WC Ind vs NZ: Meet Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan's girlfriend
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement