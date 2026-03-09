Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan visits him in hospital after car crash on livestream, UK07 Rider's father disowns them

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) was critically injured in a high-speed car crash while streaming live on Instagram. He is in the ICU, and his wife Ritika visited him. Reports say his father has disowned him, while fans and fellow creators send prayers for his recovery.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. He was driving at a very high speed, around 160 km/h, while streaming live on Instagram, when the SUV hit a road divider and flipped several times. Emergency responders rushed him to the hospital, and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close medical supervision.

Wife and family visit:

Ritika Chauhan Dobhal Anurag's wife arrived at the hospital with her family to visit him. His manager Rohit Panday posted a message online, which requested people to stop spreading rumours about Anurag while upholding his right to privacy. He expressed gratitude to his supporters who assisted in finding him after his accident, while they sent him well-wishes. Anurag receives emotional support from Ritika, which helps him maintain strength throughout this challenging period.

Reports of family dispute:

The reports state that Anurag's father has disowned him and Ritika after the accident. The family will not accept responsibility for their actions and property, according to a notice that appeared in a local newspaper. The conflict has created additional stress for Anurag, which has drawn public attention on the internet.

Also read: Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo

Fans and supporters react:

Anurag has received messages of concern and support from his fans, fellow content creators and influencers. The online discussions include critical comments, but most people are sending prayers and positive vibes for his recovery. The incident has revealed two aspects which show both the risks of driving at high speeds and the personal difficulties that Anurag faces when he is not filming.