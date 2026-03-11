FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) is hospitalised after a car accident. His manager, Rohit Panday, said the priority is Anurag’s recovery and his nine-month-pregnant wife Ritika’s wellbeing, with no comments on the family feud for now.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK Rider or UK07 Rider, has been at the centre of a growing family controversy. The feud involves his parents and siblings, especially his brother Atul Dobhal, known as Kalam Ink, who recently responded to Anurag’s allegations with counterclaims and a call for police investigation.

Manager prioritises health and pregnancy:

The situation escalated to a critical level when Anurag crashed his car during an Instagram Live session while attempting to take his own life, which resulted in his hospitalisation. Anurag's manager Rohit Panday stated that the situation needed his attention because he needed to protect both Anurag and his wife Ritika, who is about to give birth in nine months.

He stated 'at this point in time, our priority is Anurag's health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi's wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover and we will then issue any statement.'

Kalam Ink demands accountability:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kalam Ink refuted Anurag’s allegations, saying Ritika was stopped from cooking due to a family death, not their inter-caste marriage, and that an audio clip 'doesn’t show why their parents were ‘provoked’.' He called for an investigation. If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then investigate me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished, and the truth should come out.' Kalam also raised concerns about threats from fans. You have 8 million followers. Thank God you are alive…People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside.'

