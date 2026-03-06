Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, recently shared a distressing video accusing his family of harassment and mental torture. The video has now sparked reactions from his brother Kalam Ink, who has defended the family.

Kalam Ink breaks the silence:

Kalam Ink used Instagram to answer his brother's accusations. He claimed that Anurag made one-sided social media claims after he received the information. Kalam stated that they have provided evidence which supports their position through his broadcast channel. He urged fans to stay away from the conflict, which he described as a private issue. Kalam said that Anurag had filed a family lawsuit, but after losing his legal battle, he released the video.

Anurag’s accusations:

Anurag showed his emotional battle in his video when he explained how his life experiences brought him to his current situation. He showed that his parents refused to accept his marriage to his long-time girlfriend Ritika Chauhan because they married in May 2025, which involved inter-caste relationships. He described how people prevented him from entering the house while they tormented him until he tried to take his own life. Anurag reported that his wife Ritika, had departed from him, which brought him additional emotional pain.

Background and popularity:

Anurag started his YouTube career in 2018 when he developed a dedicated fan base among motorcycle enthusiasts. His participation in the Bigg Boss 17 reality show increased his popularity. He currently has more than 6.9 million followers on Instagram. The family dispute has generated significant attention online. Anurag presented his explanation of the situation, while Kalam Ink maintains that the family has been depicted in an incorrect manner. Fans and followers are discussing both perspectives, which show how personal matters become public through social media platforms.