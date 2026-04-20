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Anurag Basu reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You need a lot of courage to get into that character'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu praised Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama in Ramayana, calling it 'amazingly nailed' and appreciating his courageous choice for the iconic role.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Anurag Basu reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'You need a lot of courage to get into that character'
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Anurag Basu has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana, calling it both impressive and courageous. He also said the actor has fully justified the expectations with his transformation into the iconic role.

Anurag Basu praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama look in Ramayana:

Anurag Basu, the filmmaker, praised Ranbir Kapoor for his performance and appearance as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Basu explained that Ranbir has achieved the transformation because he has 'amazingly nailed' the look which he needs to perform his role as an iconic character.

Mixed reactions to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look:

The first look of Ranbir as Lord Rama was revealed during a big event, which took place in Mumbai and also showcased an early preview in Los Angeles. The reveal generated divided online reactions because some viewers found his appearance attractive, while others doubted his ability to fulfil the character requirements.

Basu on Ranbir’s dedication and courage:

Basu, who worked with Ranbir in Barfi! And Jagga Jasoos perfectly saw his expectations met by the actor. He explained that Ranbir takes on difficult parts because playing Lord Rama demands both extreme dedication and high levels of bravery. He stated that acting as such a highly respected character presents difficulties for actors who face industry typecasting.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film faces online backlash over alleged 'glorification of infidelity'

About Ramayana:

Yash plays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Arun Govil plays King Dashrath and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana film. The movie will premiere its two components at Diwali in the years 2026 and 2027 with a reported budget that exceeds Rs 4,000 crore.

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