Anurag Basu opens up about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s romantic film: 'Not more than 45 days of shoot done'

Anurag Basu has clarified the ongoing buzz around his upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, addressing speculation about its shooting progress. The filmmaker has confirmed that the project is still in its early stages.

Anurag Basu has clarified the ongoing buzz around his upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, addressing speculation about its shooting progress. The filmmaker has confirmed that the project is still in its early stages and far from completion, despite growing online excitement and leaked behind-the-scenes visuals.

Shooting still in early stage, says Anurag Basu:

Anurag Bhau, the filmmaker, has confirmed that his romantic musical featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is still in the initial phase of shooting. He talked about the speculation that the film is already deep into production, stating that work has just begun. According to reports, Basu said, 'I’ve not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started', clarifying that reports suggesting advanced progress are incorrect. He also added that the shoot has faced delays for several reasons.

Kashmir schedule underway amid buzz:

Right now, the film is starting with the first location, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, where Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are actively participating in the shoot. Several behind-the-scenes pictures from the location recently surfaced online, showing the cast and crew between takes. Kartik was seen in a rugged look with long hair and a beard, while Sreeleela appeared in a casual outfit featuring a blue top, ripped jeans, and a red beanie. The visuals have further increased curiosity about the project.

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The film, which has the title Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, was officially announced in February of the previous year and will showcase a romantic musical. The first look video, which Kartik Aaryan shared in 2025, showed him playing guitar on stage while he performed a song, which suggested that the story would revolve around a romantic relationship. The teaser showed short scenes of Kartik and Sreeleela performing together, which displayed their on-screen chemistry that fans have already begun to notice.