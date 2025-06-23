The All Indian Cine Workers Association confirmed that the fire has wiped down the sets, but there have not been any casualties.

A massive fire broke out on the sets of Rupali Ganguly-starred popular TV show Anupamaa on Monday morning at Goregaon Film City. Reportedly, the sets caught fire early morning, only two hours before filming was supposed to start. The All Indian Cine Workers Association confirmed that the fire has wiped down the sets. Although there were several members of the team and employees on-site at the time of the incident, there were no casualties.