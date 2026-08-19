FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason

'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York

Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods, being an actor: ‘I felt so bad for being a woman’

Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi film races to 150 crore, Sunny Deol's drama struggles to cross 50 crore

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 BO Day 5: Sunny's drama struggles to cross 50 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods, being an actor: ‘I felt so bad for being a woman’

Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about an alleged controlling relationship, claiming her ex made her feel ashamed of her periods, womanhood, confidence and achievements.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods, being an actor: ‘I felt so bad for being a woman’
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a controlling past relationship, claiming that her former boyfriend made her feel ashamed of being a woman, having periods and being successful in her career.

‘I was ashamed that I have my periods’

Speaking on Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama said her unnamed ex-boyfriend made her feel guilty about several aspects of her life. She recalled, “I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman.”

The actor explained that her former partner would dismiss her concerns by blaming them on her menstrual cycle. She said, “Because, first day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has done, they will say, oh, you’re PMSing, your period is yet to come.”

Anupama said the experience affected her so deeply that her views about having children also changed. “So I was so ashamed. I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements,” she said.

Anupama claims ex controlled her life

In two videos on Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama spoke about being in what she described as a controlling relationship for around two years. She claimed that her former partner gradually tried to change different aspects of her life, including her clothes and professional choices.

She also said that she did not promote Dragon because of the relationship and recalled breaking down during the promotions of Paradha after allegedly being slut-shamed.

Anupama further claimed that she was repeatedly pressured to get engaged and married but kept postponing the decision because her instincts made her uncomfortable.

Anupama’s comments on her personal life

The actor has been speaking about her past relationship since returning to social media in July. Although she has not revealed the identity of her former partner, she has described him as narcissistic and compared his personality to Vikram’s character from Anniyan.

Anupama was previously linked to actor Dhruv Vikram. Dating rumours surrounding the two began in early 2025 after fans circulated an unverified kissing photograph and noticed a shared Spotify playlist. Their appearances together at award functions also fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason
'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York
Gen Alpha protest: Bhopal Regional School students oppose Kendriya Vidyalaya merger
Gen Alpha protest in Bhopal against DMS-KVS merger
Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured, rescue operation underway
Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured
Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods, being an actor: ‘I felt so bad for being a woman’
Anupama Parameswaran says ex-boyfriend made her ashamed of periods
UAE suspends all trade and financial ties with Iran until further notice following missile incident
UAE halts Iran trade until further notice following ballistic missile incident
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement