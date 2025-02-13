Namita Thapar wasn’t pleased with Anupam Mittal’s question on The Shark Tank India. They had a heated discussion on the latest episode of the show.

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 got heated when a husband and wife, Disha and Gaurav, pitched their business, Gofig. Their company sells surplus and near-expiry products that would typically be wasted.

They revealed a startling fact: about Rs 50,000 crore worth of food is discarded each year due to expiry. Their business idea is to collaborate with brands and sell these products through alternative channels. They were looking for Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 2% equity, giving their business a valuation of Rs 25 crore.

The drama on the latest Shark Tank India 4 episode wasn’t just about the pitch—it was the tension between the ‘sharks’ themselves. Right from the start, there was friction between Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal. Anupam made a remark about Gaurav’s family business and then brought Namita into the conversation, suggesting she too had inherited her company from her father. The real spark came when Anupam bluntly questioned the couple's need for investment, asking, "Do you even need to work for money now?"

Namita Thapar wasn’t pleased with Anupam Mittal’s question and quickly snapped, “What kind of question is that?”

However, Anupam didn’t back down. He responded, “It’s a very relevant question, Namita. Let me finish. This is Shark Tank, it’s capitalism in its true form. If you're uncomfortable with that question, you shouldn't be here.” Anupam also made it clear that he wasn’t on board with Gofig’s business model.

He suggested they abandon the B2B approach and focus on setting up physical stores instead. “In India, there will be a long line of value-seeking, bargain-hunting customers. I don’t fundamentally agree with your approach, and I don’t like where this is going, so I’m out,” he concluded.

Namita, however, didn’t agree with Anupam and said that she believes it's possible to make money while doing good for society. Even though she supported the couple’s idea, she decided not to invest. Aman Gupta wasn’t ready to invest at such an early stage, and Ritesh Agarwal also agreed with Anupam, saying that opening physical stores was a better option. Peyush Bansal seemed to agree too. In the end, with all the sharks stepping back, the couple left without a deal.