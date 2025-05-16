Anupam and Robert's warm interaction highlighted the spirit of mutual admiration and cross-cultural support that festivals like Cannes continue to inspire.

Bollywood star Anupam Kher reunited with legendary actor and friend, Robert De Niro at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.The Hollywood actor Robert De Niro received the honorary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025. Meanwhile, acclaimed Indian actor Anupam Kher is also in attendance at the film festival for the world premiere of 'Tanvi the Great' on May 17.

The two actors were last seen together on the big screens for the movie 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012. It also starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles. As per the press note by the team of Anupam Kher, the two long-time friends took the opportunity to catch up during the festival, where Kher spoke about his film with him.He also introduced debutante Shubhangi to Robert De Niro, who graciously offered her his best wishes. Their warm interaction highlighted the spirit of mutual admiration and cross-cultural support that festivals like Cannes continue to inspire.



Earlier, on Thursday, actor Anupam Kher shared his stills from his walk on the red carpet at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a bunch of pictures of his red carpet look as he entered the auditorium for the screening of the films.The 'Saaransh' actor adhered to the formal dress code of Cannes 2025, wearing a black tuxedo and a bow tie. The star looked handsome as he walked the red carpet and greeted his fans.While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Red Carpet!", to signify his arrival at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt, the film also stars Khaki: The Bihar Chapter actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his big-screen debut after years of working in television and on streaming platforms.Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami play crucial roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

Tanvi The Great features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)