Anupam Kher says Naseeruddin Shah apologised for their 2020 feud: 'He said, sorry, friend'

Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah finally reconcile years after their highly publicised feud. Their heated argument in 2020, which began after Kher expressed pro-government views following Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, escalated into a public exchange of heated remarks, in which Shah called Kher a "joker" and questioned his "blood" and upbringing. Kher responded sharply on social media, accusing Shah of being "disappointed" despite his success.

But in a recent conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish, Kher revealed that Shah has apologised for the incident.

Speaking about the incident in an interview recorded around Independence Day, Kher said, "I still feel that I have a lot of respect for Naseeruddin. However, he sometimes says unflattering things about me."

The actor then recalled their unexpected meeting at an event commemorating filmmaker HD Pathak. "We met recently, where he apologised to me—he said, 'Sorry, friend!' We met at HD Pathak's passing."

Kher described the moment warmly, saying they hugged and greeted each other. He added, "I like him a lot, and he's one of the actors who inspired me to get into acting."

However, Kher admitted that Shah's occasional comments still surprise him, "Sometimes he says things like that."

Kher expressed concern for Shah, acknowledging his talent while also hinting at deep emotional undercurrents. "He is a talented and intelligent man, and God has blessed him with so much. There's no bigger star than him in parallel cinema. Yet, I feel there's a kind of bitterness that sometimes targets me, sometimes Dilip Kumar, and sometimes Rajesh Khanna."

About the 2020 feud

The conflict between the two actors began when Shah, in an interview with The Wire, praised Deepika Padukone for standing with JNU students and dismissed Kher's political comments. Shah had said, "A person like Anupam Kher has been very vocal... He's a clown... It's in his blood, he can't do anything."

Kher hit back at X (formerly Twitter), saying, "You've spent your entire life, despite so much success, in despair... It's not you speaking, but all the drugs you've consumed over the years. They've clouded your judgment."

