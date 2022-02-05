Anupam Kher's reel of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song with 'Oo Antava' goes VIRAL

It seems like veteran actor Anupam Kher is still in 'Pushpa' zone. Recently he watched Allu Arjun's latest blockbuster, and now he has jumped into the tradition of trending reel. On his Instagram, Anupam posted a reel of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song Aaj Humare Dil Mein edited with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song, 'Oo Antava.' One must say that the edited version did gave a comical touch to the song. The edit was in-sync, and it hilariously matched both songs.

Watch the reel here

Anupam posted the reel with the caption, "Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! #Koka #AajHamareDilMei" A few celebs and many of Kher's followers commented on the post and agreed with Anupam. Jugal Hansraj commented, "Hahahaha brilliant!" Atul Kasbekar said, "Superb."

Last week, after watching Arjun's film, the 'Karma' actor expressed his feeling on his Twitter and posted, "Watched #Pushpa! Blockbuster of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenaline and full paisa vasool (value for money). And dear @alluarjun, you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance and attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big congratulations to the whole team! Jai Ho!"

Pushparaj aka Allu is known for being courteous, he saw the tweet and then replied to him saying, "Anupam ji… it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you. Humbled. So glad you felt all that. Hope to work with you too. Thank you for all the love."

From Bollywood to Cricket, everyone has become a fan of the film. After emerging as the highest-grossing film in India in 2021, the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to amaze stars and celebrities across India. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi are some of the Bollywood celebs who showered praise on the film on their social media handles.