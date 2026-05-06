Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata Banerjee's TMC: 'Maine aapka kya bigaada'

Anupam Kher reacted humorously after a BJP leader’s remark about his bald head went viral during a post-election press interaction in West Bengal.

Actor Anupam Kher reacted with humour after a comment about his bald head by BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya during a post-election press interaction in West Bengal went viral, turning a political remark into a light-hearted moment online.

BJP leader’s remark goes viral

The moment took place a day after the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, where West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya addressed the media and took a sharp political dig at the Trinamool Congress. When the BJP chief tried to make his point, he said that even impossible things could happen, such as hair growing back on Kher’s head, but the Trinamool Congress returning to power would not and he used actor Anupam Kher’s baldness humorously. An opinion-stirring message was immediately brought to attention due to the widespread sharing on several social media platforms after posting it, blending politics with pop references.

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Anupam Kher reacts with humour

After that, Anupam Kher responded to the viral clip in his signature witty style by resharing it on Instagram. The veteran actor responded to the comment through humour because he believed the comment did not protect the leader and he questioned why people would want his hair to return. The current situation made him feel he would not need hair for many future lifetimes, which he humorously declared, and he concluded his statement with 'Jai Shri Ram,' which increased his social media activity. His reaction received positive feedback from the audience while fans and celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, responded with laughing emojis.

Political context and Bengal election result

The comment occurred after the BJP achieved electoral success in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by winning 207 out of 293 seats. The ruling Trinamool Congress experienced a political decline as it won 80 seats, which represented a major reduction from its 215 seats during the 2021 elections.