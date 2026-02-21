Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Anupam Kher praised the trailer of Subedaar, an action-drama starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan, releasing on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The film follows retired soldier Arjun Maurya as he faces challenges with honour, loyalty and dedication.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his admiration for the trailer of Subedaar, the upcoming Prime Video film starring Anil Kapoor. Kher described the trailer as brilliant, powerful and multilayered because he considered Kapoor as the actor who brings energy, depth and fresh elements to his role. He showed that Kapoor keeps transforming his acting abilities after working in the show business for more than 10 years.

Kher expressed his affection for his longtime friend, writing:

'I’m proud to be your friend.' He congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film by recognising their hard work, which resulted in creating a powerful narrative. Kher's endorsement of the film has created an initial wave of excitement while audiences now eagerly await its release.

About Subedaar and its story:

The Hindi-language action-drama Subedaar, which Suresh Triveni directed, serves as his third theatrical film following Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa. The film features Anil Kapoor as the main protagonist, who performs opposite Radhika Madan, while Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and other actors provide supporting roles.

Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier, faces three difficulties. The film presents a combination of high-octane fight scenes, intense emotional scenes, and story elements that explore themes of honour and loyalty and selfless dedication.

Release and audience anticipation:

Subedaar will have its exclusive release on Prime Video starting March 5 2026, 2026. The movie will be shown in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Anupam Kher delivered sincere praise for the project while the trailer generated excitement, which made fans from India and abroad wait to see Anil Kapoor perform his dynamic role. The engaging storyline, together with strong performances and Kapoor's charisma, will make Subedaar into one of the most popular streaming platform releases, which will occur during 2026.