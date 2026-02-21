FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title

Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?

What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date: When will class 10 and 12 results be declared? Check past trends and updates

Ramadan 2026: What is Itikaf? Registration for Makkah and Medina mosques open, take these steps if you are interested

Priyanka Chopra on why she did Hollywood film The Bluff with The Boys star Karl Urban: 'Didn't even know female pirates existed'

Donald Trump weighs options to target Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei and son in possible military strikes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'

Anupam Kher praised the trailer of Subedaar, an action-drama starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan, releasing on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The film follows retired soldier Arjun Maurya as he faces challenges with honour, loyalty and dedication.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his admiration for the trailer of Subedaar, the upcoming Prime Video film starring Anil Kapoor. Kher described the trailer as brilliant, powerful and multilayered because he considered Kapoor as the actor who brings energy, depth and fresh elements to his role. He showed that Kapoor keeps transforming his acting abilities after working in the show business for more than 10 years.

Kher expressed his affection for his longtime friend, writing:

'I’m proud to be your friend.' He congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film by recognising their hard work, which resulted in creating a powerful narrative. Kher's endorsement of the film has created an initial wave of excitement while audiences now eagerly await its release.

About Subedaar and its story:

The Hindi-language action-drama Subedaar, which Suresh Triveni directed, serves as his third theatrical film following Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa. The film features Anil Kapoor as the main protagonist, who performs opposite Radhika Madan, while Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and other actors provide supporting roles.

Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier, faces three difficulties. The film presents a combination of high-octane fight scenes, intense emotional scenes, and story elements that explore themes of honour and loyalty and selfless dedication.

Also read: Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Release and audience anticipation:

Subedaar will have its exclusive release on Prime Video starting March 5 2026, 2026. The movie will be shown in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Anupam Kher delivered sincere praise for the project while the trailer generated excitement, which made fans from India and abroad wait to see Anil Kapoor perform his dynamic role. The engaging storyline, together with strong performances and Kapoor's charisma, will make Subedaar into one of the most popular streaming platform releases, which will occur during 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film
Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful': 'Proud of your journey and courage'
Anupam Kher praises Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar trailer as 'brilliant' and 'powerful'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon, check what’s planned
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to launch women empowerment schemes soon
Ghooskhor Pandat row: Supreme Court dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SC dismisses plea against Manoj Bajpayee film
Donald Trump's 10% universal tariffs after SC snub: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28% in US?
Trump's universal tariffs: Will Indian exporters pay 13.5%, 18%, or 28%?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement