Anupam Kher poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh and Chhaava Vicky Kaushal at NMACC anniversary: 'feels like a newcomer'

Anupam Kher posed with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh and Chhaava Vicky Kaushal at NMACC, joking he felt like a newcomer and praising their talent and energy. Fans loved seeing the trio together and flooded social media with admiration.

In the recent event 3rd anniversary celebration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on April 4, actor Anupam Kher was invited to the event and had a fun and heartfelt moment. Anupam has shared a photo posing with two of Bollywood’s brightest stars, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Kher joked that he felt like a newcomer despite his decades-long career in the industry.

Moment with young stars:

Anupam Kher shared a selfie from the event on Instagram, resting one hand on Ranveer and the other on Vicky, and added a humorous caption. He stated his support for both actors while praising their energetic performance, together with their dedication and their drive to achieve personal growth. He expressed pride in their performances yet experienced a mild feeling of competition.

Also read: Why Sara Arjun was chosen as Yalina; Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals several actress approached, says ‘Aditya Dhar…’

Fan and celebrity reactions:

Vicky Kaushal commented, 'You are an inspiration, Sir, for all of us.' Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to react to the post. Fans flooded social media with excitement, calling the trio a 'volcano of talent in one frame' and suggesting they should be cast together in a movie. Others described the photo as an acting collection of the whole world together, and celebrated it as 'new Bollywood.'

Ranveer Singh is experiencing success because his two movies Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have generated more than Rs 1,500 crore in global box office earnings. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava achieved success as a blockbuster, which generated more than Rs 800 crore in revenue.