Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it: 'I know every inch of that place'

Anupam Kher revealed he shot at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it and shared fond memories of working with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay Kumar.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared memories of working with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. He also recalled his connection to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, long before the superstar owned it.

Anupam Kher's connection with Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan:

Anupam Kher talked about Shah Rukh Khan, saying that he knew the famous Mumbai bungalow that later became Mannat even before the actor purchased it. Kher said he remembers shooting a bunch of scenes for that 1990 hit Dil at the property, and he also said he basically knows 'every inch' of the place, like really well.

He went on to mention that portions of Beta were captured there as well. While talking about his connection with Shah Rukh Khan, Kher shared that he holds warm recollections of collaborating with him in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chaahat and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Reflections on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan:

In the conversation, Kher also expressed his experiences with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He said he enjoyed working with Salman and cherishes the memories they created on set over the years. Talking about Aamir Khan, Kher said they worked together on a few films, including Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and sort of that whole thing came up again. He also mentioned they had some differences earlier on, like in the past, but he felt that with time, it eventually helped iron out those issues.

Also read: Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Praise for Akshay Kumar:

Anupam Kher lauded Akshay Kumar as a funny, proper, and easy-to-work-with co star, kinda underlining their shared work in Special 26 and Baby. He noted that Akshay is always on time, can do quick improvisation, and has a warm vibe, so the whole process feels genuinely fun. Also, he mentioned a friendship that goes well beyond movies, not only for cameras. Kher, who has had a 45-year career, still sits among Indian cinema’s most respected actors, you know, the real dependable ones.