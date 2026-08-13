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Anup Soni makes big statements on Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: 'People will continue...'

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Anup Soni makes big statements on Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: 'People will continue...'

Ajay Devgn is now the new host of Crime Patrol from Aug 31. Anup Soni said people will always remember him for the show.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Anup Soni makes big statements on Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: 'People will continue...'
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Actor Anup Soni commented on Ajay Devgn replacing him as host of Sony TV's true crime show Crime Patrol, with which Soni has been associated for over a decade. Sony TV announced Devgn as the new host, releasing a promo where he discusses crime in India, emphasising that perpetrators are often known to their victims. The new season is set to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television.

People will remember me for Crime Patrol

Anup discussed his lengthy tenure with the show in an interview with ANI. 'No matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol until something bigger comes along in my career,' he stated. He continued by saying that many knew him as Balika Vadhu before Crime Patrol. 'But people forgot about Balika Vadhu when Crime Patrol came along.'

According to Anup, he views the association favourably. He noted that some roles become pivotal moments in an actor's career, citing advice from Anil Kapoor. 'As an actor, you should accept these things rather than run away from them because they are popular.' From 2011 to 2018, Anup served as Crime Patrol's sole host, and most viewers came to associate her with the program.

Crime Patrol gets a new host

In 2003, Crime Patrol debuted on Sony. The first host was Diwakar Pundir. In 2004, Shakti Anand succeeded him. After going off the air in 2006, the program came back in 2010 with hosts Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar. Anup became the sole host from 2011 and remained so till 2018. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeev Tyagi served as hosts in subsequent seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Also read: Ravi Kishan's wife breaks silence on his viral memes: 'Thode din shaant rahein...'

The new face is now Ajay Devgn. The upcoming season, according to the show's creators, will maintain the structure of dramatising actual criminal instances while emphasising prudence and awareness. Crime Patrol enters a new chapter with Ajay's arrival, yet Anup Soni's years as host continue to play a significant role in the show's identity.

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