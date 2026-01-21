Anup Jalota's shocking advice to AR Rahman, says, 'dobara Hindu ho jaayein', internet erupts

Anup Jalota criticised A.R. Rahman over his comments on religion and reduced work in Bollywood, triggering a wider debate. Rahman later clarified that he did not mean to offend and supports cultural unity.

A fresh controversy has erupted in Bollywood after singer Anup Jalota strongly reacted to recent comments made by world-renowned music composer A.R. Rahman. The topic has once again sparked public debate about religion, movies, and artistic freedom.

What did AR Rahman say?

Recently, A.R. Rahman discussed how he believes the Hindi film industry has evolved. He claimed that compared to earlier times, he is receiving less work in Bollywood. Rahman alluded to the possibility that religion could be a factor in this shift during the interview. He called the upcoming historical drama Chhaava 'divisive,' which provoked strong responses from various societal groups. Rahman's remarks swiftly gained popularity on social media. While some applauded his candour and supported him, others thought his comments were superfluous and might lead to misunderstandings.

Anup Jalota’s reaction:

Anup Jalota, a seasoned singer, disagreed with Rahman's opinions. In a video statement, Jalota expressed his belief that in the film industry, talent is more important than religion. He suggested that Rahman "become Hindu again" and see if his circumstances improved if he believed that his religion was the cause of his job loss. Many people thought Jalota's statement was offensive and controversial. He was criticised by some people for bringing religion into the matter rather than emphasising creativity and music.

Mixed reactions from the Industry:

The film and music industries have differing views on the controversy. Rahman has always used his art to promote harmony and peace, according to some artists who supported him. Others backed Jalota and asserted that Bollywood does not practice religious discrimination.

Rahman’s clarification:

A.R. Rahman clarified that he never intended to offend anyone following the backlash. He stated that he still believed in India's diversity and cultural harmony and that his goal was merely to share his own experience. The ongoing online debate demonstrates how easily remarks made by well-known individuals can spark national conversations.