Anup Jalota calls South Africa 'Little India', shares how Hindu culture is kept alive: 'They still recite Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa'

Anup Jalota also shared how several leading Indian artistes, including himself, had long wished to perform in South Africa but were barred by the Indian government during the apartheid era.

Veteran Indian singer Anup Jalota, popularly known as Bhajan Samrat, was conferred honorary membership of the Uttar Pradesh Devbhumi Sanghatan (UPDES), an organisation founded by the Indian diaspora in South Africa to preserve and promote Indian culture. Jalota, who performed in Durban and Johannesburg over the weekend, praised the Indian community in South Africa for keeping their cultural roots alive across five generations.

Anup Jalota recalls India's ban on artistes during Apartheid

Speaking to PTI ahead of his five-city concert tour in the United States, Jalota reflected on how several leading Indian artistes, including himself, had long wished to perform in South Africa but were barred by the Indian government during the apartheid era, when India spearheaded the global campaign against racial segregation at the United Nations from 1948 onward. "We were so anxious to visit South Africa and perform, but we were not allowed. We were touring the entire globe except South Africa. We requested the government of India many times but it said no, the relations are not proper and you should not go," he said.

Anup Jalota performed in South Africa just before Nelson Mandela became President

Although he did not name the individuals, Jalota said a handful of Indian artistes had travelled to South Africa illegally during the apartheid era and were later barred from platforms such as All India Radio upon returning to India. He added that the situation changed after Nelson Mandela was released following 27 years in prison. India subsequently eased its restrictions, with Jalota becoming one of the first Indian artistes to perform in South Africa on the eve of Mandela becoming the first president of the country.

Anup Jalota hails South Africa's Indian community

Jalota said he has since performed many times in South Africa and each time, the audience was very receptive to his bhajans and ghazals. "South Africa is our Little India. Five generations later, they have still kept their culture alive. They still recite the Ramayana, they still have Hanuman Chalisa programmes, they have Hindu Vishnu Parishad. It is very impressive how the people have kept their culture and art alive," he noted, adding that they need improvement in the area of language. "I believe schools are already open for this, teaching Hindi, if they can talk in Hindi, I think culture will spread faster, so I hope this will happen too," he concluded.

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