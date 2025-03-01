Blending music, devotion, global unity, and spiritual wisdom, Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo’s song ‘Hari’ from their newly released album ‘Legacy’ spreads harmony and hope, inspiring global healing and world peace.

In December, Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their much-anticipated album Legacy, a musical celebration marking the incredible 40-year ‘guru-shishya’ relationship between the two artists.

Since its release, fans have been treated to a new song every week from the album. Each release explores a different facet of their musical journey, but the seventh and final track, Hari, stands out as perhaps the most poignant. This track is now officially released, completing the album and offering a final message of peace and unity to the world.

A tribute to world peace inspired by Michael Jackson’s legacy

Hari is a deeply spiritual and emotional piece, inspired by the themes of unity and world peace that Michael Jackson captured in his iconic song “Heal The World.” Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo have drawn from this global anthem to craft their own musical tribute to peace, transcending borders and offering a universal prayer for healing.

The song is based on the legendary Indian saint Meera Bai’s 16th-century devotional prayer Hari Tum Haro Jan Ki Peer, which was composed by Prithvi Gandharv. Sumeet Tappoo conceptualised this offering and video, bringing together ancient wisdom and modern sensibilities in a unique blend. Meera Bai’s prayer calls upon Lord Krishna to alleviate the suffering of humanity, recognising Him as the ultimate source of comfort, solace, and refuge. The lyrics of the song express a deep sense of surrender and devotion, with Meera Bai pleading for the removal of suffering and for divine intervention to restore peace in the world.

The meaning behind the song

The words of Meera Bai in Hari Tum Haro Jan Ki Peer are a powerful expression of the universal yearning for peace and compassion. Meera Bai, a revered saint in the Bhakti tradition, asks for Krishna’s divine intervention in alleviating the pain and suffering of all living beings. She recognises Krishna not only as her Lord but as the mother, father, and ultimate protector of the world. In the prayer, she states, “You are the mother, the father, you are the friend, you are the refuge, you are the only abode in this world.”

The song’s message is clear: in a world fraught with pain and suffering, Krishna is the one who can provide comfort and peace. It is a prayer for healing and the ultimate resolution of human suffering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnbWFaXn_7M

Bridging faiths and nations for world peace

Much like Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World,” which encouraged people from all corners of the globe to unite in the face of suffering, the music and video of Hari convey a message of unity among all religions, cultures, and nations. The video beautifully showcases the coming together of different faiths and communities, all praying for the one goal: world peace.

The music video is designed to tug at the heartstrings, featuring visuals of human suffering, from the ravages of war to the crippling effects of poverty, famine, and displacement. These images serve as a reminder that while some parts of the world are advancing and prospering, countless others still struggle with basic necessities like food, clean water, shelter, and education.

Yet, amidst the turmoil, the video’s central motif is a powerful symbol of hope. Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo are seen lighting a lamp and sitting in meditative prayer, their faces serene and filled with faith. This quiet moment of reflection symbolises the peace and inner calm that is so desperately needed in today’s troubled world. Their act of prayer is a universal gesture, transcending boundaries and uniting people through the common desire for healing and peace.

A deep personal connection to the message

Anup Jalota shared his thoughts on the creation of this special track, explaining the importance of conveying this message to the world. “Sumeet and I have always discussed sharing different musical styles with our audience, but this track feels different. It is something that both of us truly felt compelled to do. It feels almost ordained by God that we include this prayer in our album, as a way to express our heartfelt feelings for the world. This song is not just about music; it is about inspiring change, and we hope that it resonates deeply with those who hear it,” said Jalota.

Sumeet Tappoo also spoke passionately about the reasons behind creating Hari, explaining that the prayer was not just an artistic choice but a response to the pressing issues facing the world today. “Unfortunately, we still live in a world where conflict and war grip certain regions, and people, especially children, women, and men, continue to suffer from poverty, famine, and lack of access to basic necessities like food, water, healthcare, and education,” Tappoo said.

“While many countries around the world are advancing and progressing economically, there are billions who remain forgotten, trapped in a cycle of poverty, and left voiceless. It is our collective responsibility to do everything we can to help those who are suffering, whether they are in our own communities, across our countries, or in distant lands.”

“This is the true teaching of our Sanatan Dharma—the belief that the entire world is one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). As artists and singers, Anup Ji and I felt there was no better way to inspire others and promote this message of unity and peace than through music, much like how Michael Jackson used his platform to bring attention to these issues decades ago,” Sumeet Tappoo added.

A call to action

Hari is not just a song; it is a call to action—a reminder that, as a global community, we must unite to address the challenges that plague our world. Whether it is poverty, conflict, inequality, or environmental degradation, the message is clear: we all share this world, and it is our collective responsibility to care for it and each other.

As Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo continue to share their music with the world, Hari serves as a beacon of hope—a reminder that peace, compassion, and understanding are not just lofty ideals but achievable goals for humanity if we choose to act with love and unity.

Hari is now available on all major music platforms, and listeners around the world are encouraged to join in the prayer for peace.

PHOTO CAPTION:

A musical prayer for the world: Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo spread love and unity with “Hari”.