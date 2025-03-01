ENTERTAINMENT
Blending music, devotion, global unity, and spiritual wisdom, Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo’s song ‘Hari’ from their newly released album ‘Legacy’ spreads harmony and hope, inspiring global healing and world peace.
Blending music, devotion, global unity, and spiritual wisdom, Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo’s song ‘Hari’ from their newly released album ‘Legacy’ spreads harmony and hope, inspiring global healing and world peace.
In December, Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their much-anticipated album Legacy, a musical celebration marking the incredible 40-year ‘guru-shishya’ relationship between the two artists.
Since its release, fans have been treated to a new song every week from the album. Each release explores a different facet of their musical journey, but the seventh and final track, Hari, stands out as perhaps the most poignant. This track is now officially released, completing the album and offering a final message of peace and unity to the world.
A tribute to world peace inspired by Michael Jackson’s legacy
Hari is a deeply spiritual and emotional piece, inspired by the themes of unity and world peace that Michael Jackson captured in his iconic song “Heal The World.” Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo have drawn from this global anthem to craft their own musical tribute to peace, transcending borders and offering a universal prayer for healing.
The song is based on the legendary Indian saint Meera Bai’s 16th-century devotional prayer Hari Tum Haro Jan Ki Peer, which was composed by Prithvi Gandharv. Sumeet Tappoo conceptualised this offering and video, bringing together ancient wisdom and modern sensibilities in a unique blend. Meera Bai’s prayer calls upon Lord Krishna to alleviate the suffering of humanity, recognising Him as the ultimate source of comfort, solace, and refuge. The lyrics of the song express a deep sense of surrender and devotion, with Meera Bai pleading for the removal of suffering and for divine intervention to restore peace in the world.
The meaning behind the song
The words of Meera Bai in Hari Tum Haro Jan Ki Peer are a powerful expression of the universal yearning for peace and compassion. Meera Bai, a revered saint in the Bhakti tradition, asks for Krishna’s divine intervention in alleviating the pain and suffering of all living beings. She recognises Krishna not only as her Lord but as the mother, father, and ultimate protector of the world. In the prayer, she states, “You are the mother, the father, you are the friend, you are the refuge, you are the only abode in this world.”
The song’s message is clear: in a world fraught with pain and suffering, Krishna is the one who can provide comfort and peace. It is a prayer for healing and the ultimate resolution of human suffering.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnbWFaXn_7M
Bridging faiths and nations for world peace
Much like Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World,” which encouraged people from all corners of the globe to unite in the face of suffering, the music and video of Hari convey a message of unity among all religions, cultures, and nations. The video beautifully showcases the coming together of different faiths and communities, all praying for the one goal: world peace.
The music video is designed to tug at the heartstrings, featuring visuals of human suffering, from the ravages of war to the crippling effects of poverty, famine, and displacement. These images serve as a reminder that while some parts of the world are advancing and prospering, countless others still struggle with basic necessities like food, clean water, shelter, and education.
Yet, amidst the turmoil, the video’s central motif is a powerful symbol of hope. Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo are seen lighting a lamp and sitting in meditative prayer, their faces serene and filled with faith. This quiet moment of reflection symbolises the peace and inner calm that is so desperately needed in today’s troubled world. Their act of prayer is a universal gesture, transcending boundaries and uniting people through the common desire for healing and peace.
A deep personal connection to the message
Anup Jalota shared his thoughts on the creation of this special track, explaining the importance of conveying this message to the world. “Sumeet and I have always discussed sharing different musical styles with our audience, but this track feels different. It is something that both of us truly felt compelled to do. It feels almost ordained by God that we include this prayer in our album, as a way to express our heartfelt feelings for the world. This song is not just about music; it is about inspiring change, and we hope that it resonates deeply with those who hear it,” said Jalota.
Sumeet Tappoo also spoke passionately about the reasons behind creating Hari, explaining that the prayer was not just an artistic choice but a response to the pressing issues facing the world today. “Unfortunately, we still live in a world where conflict and war grip certain regions, and people, especially children, women, and men, continue to suffer from poverty, famine, and lack of access to basic necessities like food, water, healthcare, and education,” Tappoo said.
“While many countries around the world are advancing and progressing economically, there are billions who remain forgotten, trapped in a cycle of poverty, and left voiceless. It is our collective responsibility to do everything we can to help those who are suffering, whether they are in our own communities, across our countries, or in distant lands.”
“This is the true teaching of our Sanatan Dharma—the belief that the entire world is one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). As artists and singers, Anup Ji and I felt there was no better way to inspire others and promote this message of unity and peace than through music, much like how Michael Jackson used his platform to bring attention to these issues decades ago,” Sumeet Tappoo added.
A call to action
Hari is not just a song; it is a call to action—a reminder that, as a global community, we must unite to address the challenges that plague our world. Whether it is poverty, conflict, inequality, or environmental degradation, the message is clear: we all share this world, and it is our collective responsibility to care for it and each other.
As Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo continue to share their music with the world, Hari serves as a beacon of hope—a reminder that peace, compassion, and understanding are not just lofty ideals but achievable goals for humanity if we choose to act with love and unity.
Hari is now available on all major music platforms, and listeners around the world are encouraged to join in the prayer for peace.
PHOTO CAPTION:
A musical prayer for the world: Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo spread love and unity with “Hari”.
Rasha Thadani calls Alia Bhatt 'ma'am' reveals her age during superstar's debut Student Of The Year: 'She is..'
'No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi': BJP government's new rules to curb air pollution, effective from...
Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death toll rises to four, 50 workers rescued so far
'Couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall...': Fans roast Pakistan with memes after rain washes out AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy clash in Lahore
Meet Nasir Shaikh: Struggling wedding photographer turned amateur filmmaker, whose life inspired Zoya Akhtar's Superboys of Malegaon
RCB-W vs DC-W, Match 14 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Farhan Akhtar to start filming Ranveer Singh's Don 3 later this year; Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa 'will depend on...'
Meet Lekha Washington, Imran Khan's girlfriend whom he met during lockdown, she left her acting career at a high, now works as...
Akash Ambani joins debate over work-life balance, says 'I don't think about it...'
How can India avoid facing Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals?
RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women
What makes Mumbaikars love musicals so much?
Rare fossil, dating back 14 crore years, discovered in THIS Indian state, geologists say…
When Rekha compared Aishwarya Rai's journey with self, defended her against...: 'I will fight for her like a tigress'
What is Wooly Devil? Scientists discover new plant species in Texas’ national park
Anup Jalota, Sumeet Tappoo draw inspiration from Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ for new song ‘Hari’
Revolutionizing retail pricing: The digital transformation success story done by Chandrasekhara Mokkapati
Kiara Advani makes her FIRST public apperance after announcing pregnancy, glows in white co-ord set
Mika Singh calls Udit Narayan his 'student' after he kisses female fan during live show: 'Unke mann mein...'
Meet Sonakshi Sinha's sister-in-law Taruna Agarwal whose wedding was attended by PM Modi; she is daughter of...
Who was Sir Ganga Ram? Civil engineer, philanthropist, father of modern-day Lahore, founder of THIS famous Delhi hospital, his haveli is now being...
Alia Bhatt DELETES daughter Raha’s photos from her Instagram, Redditors say 'Saif-Jeh incident has affected them'
Meet woman, who visited more than 60 countries, REVEALS one place she would never visit again due to..., it is located in...
World Champion boxer Saweety Boora accuses husband kabaddi player Deepak Hooda of torture, dowry demand: 'Rs 1 cr and Fortuner...'
This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with Madhuri Dixit, bit her lip, left her bleeding, in tears, film became superhit, it was..
Trump Zelensky Meeting Row: Netizens share viral memes on Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky Oval Office fight
Suvarna Joshi and S D House: Creating homes that resonate with emotion
Imran Khan finally reveals how he met his girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'Her then-partner was...'
Who is Hari Raghavan? Stanford-educated NRI entrepreneur and CEO sparks outrage over comments on Indian work ethics; netizens ask him to...
Elon Musk predicts 'future President' of United States, closely linked to Donald Trump, it's…
Rishi Kapoor once slammed Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for targeting Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan: 'They are their father's daughters...'
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane says she met her husband due to Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam: 'I took a break in...'
Ramadan 2025 Roza Date and Time: Know when Saudi Arabia, India will keep first fast, check Roza start timings and other details
Akash Ambani shares ‘simple funda’ on work-life balance, says his ‘biggest priorities’ he learnt from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Man accidentally grabs crocodile while swimming, WATCH what happens next
Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his 4th with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: 'We felt it was better to...'
Meet actor who was once compared to Govinda, quit acting after many flop films, then started business worth crores, got married twice, he is Tabu's..
'The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down': Dmitry Medvedev praises Donald Trump, condemns Zelenskyy
'40 saal koi kisi ke saath nahi nikaalta': Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja opens up
This film had 2 superstars, director called first half 'bakwaas', still became superhit, defeated Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh, Govinda at box office, earned Rs..
Akash Ambani's answer to 'date night with Shloka Mehta or gaming night with boys' makes everyone LOL, video goes viral
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's first child will arrive on THIS date, reveals Suniel Shetty
Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa likely died 9 days before being found, actor's pacemaker recorded ‘last event’ on...: Official
5 key moments from fiery White House meeting as Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spar over US support in Ukraine war
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday, recreates iconic look of THIS famous Grammy Award winner
'Do you own a suit?': Reporter asks Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of Donald Trump, JD Vance, watch viral video
Peppa Pig family is growing! Mummy Pig announces pregnancy, fans ask about ‘gender reveal, baby shower’
‘Go to sleep...’: Agra techie Manav Sharma's sister allegedly told wife to let him be after latter said he might end his life
Was Genelia D'Souza jealous of Riteish Deshmukh hugging Preity Zinta? She says, 'Dressed up thinking...'
Deepika Padukone tests her team’s special skills, challenges them with a task: Watch
Meet Zoha Fatima, KBC 16 contestant who cleared NEET, left Amitabh Bachchan impressed, he said, ‘Every citizen should...’
Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka High Court allows accused actor Darshan to travel across country
Meet actor-producer who sold his house to complete his movie, did 2 films in 12 years, once travelled 40 km to see..., won National Award for...
Exclusive | Salman Khan won't be playing lead in Sooraj Barjatya's next, but who would be the new Prem!
Donald Trump vs Volodymyr Zelenskyy at White House: Ukraine deal off, US President says, 'come back when you’re ready for...'
South Africa vs England, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs England match
With 1000 creators, 40 dedicated YouTube channels, this village is 'content capital of India', it's in...
Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s lavish Rs 58 crore sea-facing Mumbai home
Little girl's adorable dance to 'chamma chamma' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
'No books, no exams': This Kolkata family chooses 'unschooling' that teaches maths through games
Layoffs in US: Tips to protect your career amid job cuts in Meta and federal government
Meet woman, who left her Rs 23 lakh job at Wipro, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is...
Sibling duo's cover of 'Raanjhan' has over 4 million views online, WATCH viral video
Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni's old singing video goes viral, sparks funny reactions: 'Actress in making...'
What is polka dot dress theory? Kiara Advani's Christmas photo with Sidharth Malhotra goes viral after pregnancy announcement
DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2025: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma shine as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets
Amitabh Bachchan finally BREAKS silence on 'time to go' tweet, reveals if he will be retiring from work: 'So what's wrong with that'
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani featured among 24 super billionaires with more than Rs 4.15 lakh crore net worth
'Nothing matters': Did Aadar Jain take indirect dig at Tara Sutaria's mother's cryptic post on his 'timepass' remark?
Kolkata house of horror! 14-year-old narrates how his father, uncle killed their wives as part of suicide pact, says 'they came for me too but...'
Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan groove on dance floor in unseen video from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding: Watch
AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan knocked out from semifinal race after rain washes out match in Lahore
Rajinikanth admitted 'craving' for National Award, but doesn't want to remake THIS Amitabh Bachchan film; it's not Sarkar, Pink, Badla
Over 100 tourists rescued after being stranded on island in Rishikesh, advised not to...
Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami to miss India's Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand? KL Rahul gives BIG update
‘Attacked with stick, locked in..': IIT Baba assaulted inside newsroom, stages protest outside police post
Micheal Clarke exudes confidence in Team India over Aussies in winning Champions Trophy 2025, says 'want Australia to win but...'
Tanmay Bhat reacts to India's Got Latent controversy, calls himself 'comedy’s patient zero'
Jos Buttler quits as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit
Milestone Alert! Virat Kohli set to join Sachin Tendulkar, MSD in major ODI record with IND vs NZ clash in Dubai
After Sikandar, Sajid Nadiadwala to launch his son Subhan Nadiadwala? Here's what we know
Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon not sighted today in India, first Roza to be observed on....
AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai power Afghanistan to 273 against Australia in Lahore
Hina Khan salutes 'spirit and power' of cancer warrior Shikha Singh for battling disease, chemotherapy with dance: 'Kudos to this...'
Uttarakhand Avalanche: 16 out of 57 trapped workers rescued so far, operation underway
Meet man who learnt driving at 10, bought Mercedes S-class at 17, now owns multi-crore company of luxury cars, his net worth is...
India records warmest February in 124 years since 1901 with average temperature above…
THIS former Pakistan pacer compares Virat Kohli with Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Viral video: Austrian skier captures rare ‘sun candle’ phenomenon, leaves netizens stunned
Meet man who took Rs 4500 from his father, turned small business of selling snacks on bicycle into Rs 5507 Crore empire, he is...
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli needs century against New Zealand to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of....
After Maharaja, Anurag Kashyap to make Telugu debut with THIS film, fans comment on his 'khatarnaak' look: 'Actor bhi kamaal ho aap'
Delhi High Court orders Amazon to pay USD 39 million in landmark trademark infringement case
Meet artist behind Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's live painted wedding photo
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 concludes: Know when and where is next Kumbh Mela
How to secure an education loan without collateral for studying abroad
'Going by the innings he played...': Sanjay Bangar reveals how Virat Kohli tweaked technique after Australia tour to get back in form
AAP leader, UPSC mentor Awadh Ojha’s car wheels stolen, know what he has to say
Here's how police nabbed Pune bus rape accused and arrested him in Shirur's paddy field, check all details